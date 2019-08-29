The 11th Bainbridge Citizens Police Academy will start Sept. 3, and if some residents are there for a second or third time, it won’t be a surprise. The event held at the Bainbridge Police Station is free and open to all township residents. It runs for seven weeks, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with the last class Oct. 15.
So what is the draw? “People get to see the way and why we do things,” Bainbridge Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said. They learn, for example, what procedures police take when stopping a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also learn about operations involving police dogs.
The topics include crime scene investigations, firearms and safety, patrol techniques and OVI enforcement. Participants also tour the station.
“People sometimes think we do nothing between calls, but there is a lot that goes on,” Chief Bokovitz said. “They see what goes on, why and what we do.” He added, “They can see the dedication and professionalism of the officers that work at the Bainbridge Police Department.”
Academy participants learn about evidence and crime scene investigations and even about the department hiring process. The academy ends with each participant taking part in a ride-along with an officer.
Everybody on the department helps out, with a variety of officers making presentations.
During the ride along session, the academy participants go out with the officers, responding to calls and seeing how traffic stops are made.
Bainbridge residents Dick and Julia Newton have participated in the academy more than once. “I thought it was very informative about what the officers’ jobs are,” Mr. Newton said. Mrs. Newton said the ride with the officer was a learning experience.
One session featured a presentation by an assistant Geauga County prosecutor from the county and another by former Geauga County Common Pleas Court Judge Forrest Burt.
“We toured the shooting range,” Mrs. Newton said. “The whole thing was very interesting to me.” And she noted each time she attended the academy the sessions were different. They even had someone who had been drinking for the class undergo a breathalyzer test.
By the end of the academy, participants have a new appreciation for the officers, they said. “I would highly recommend it to everyone,” Mr. Newton said. “The chief was there, and we got to know what they do. It was really worth it,” Mrs. Newton said.
Sgt. Detective Kurt Dreger has been involved in the academy since its start and has done a presentation each year.
He has presented sessions on evidence and what is done with it, he noted. “And we have a night focusing on investigations. We give examples of cases we have worked on. It doesn’t always line up with television shows, so it creates a dialogue and questions,” Sgt. Det. Dreger said.
Detective Chris Smith gives a demonstration of voice stress analyzers, creating fascination among the audience. About 10 officers are involved, all doing different topics.
“The academy is popular and it speaks to the community. We have always had a strong and positive relationship with our community and have enjoyed community support,” Sgt. Det. Dreger added.
“It is a chance to see and hear what we do,” he said of the academy. “People find it fascinating and we try to give a real and accurate version of what is done,” said Sgt. Det. Dreger of keeping the community safe.
There are incidents that many say they had no idea that it has happened in Bainbridge. “It’s a good thing because part of our job is to help people feel safe and secure. We take care of incidents right away so that it doesn’t grow into something that affects the whole community.
“We’ve been involved in community policing before it was a buzz word,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for years,” he said of being proactive rather than reactive. “It’s the culture of this department. We always identify problems quickly and handle them quickly so they don’t grow into a huge community problem.”
At the academy, participants fill out reviews of the classes. The presentations on investigations and the K9 unit get the highest reviews, Sgt. Det. Dreger said. “They love the dogs. That’s number one.” Searches involving the dogs are demonstrated and they find it fascinating, he said.
To take part in the academy, applications are available at the police station at 8353 Bainbridge Road and on the township website under “police.” For more information, call the Bainbridge Police Department at 440-543-8252.
