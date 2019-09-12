Katy McGrath 440-543-9677
Class first in poster competition
Third grade teacher Michelle Spicuzza and last year’s class won first place in the 2019 ASA National Data Visualization Regional Poster Competition for their submission “What is the Value of Your Name?” The ASA/NCTM Joint Committee on Curriculum in Statistics and Probability and the ASA’s education department encourage students and their advisers to participate in its annual Data Visualization Poster Competition. A data visualization poster is a display containing two or more related graphics that summarize a set of data.
Musicals announced
Kenston Center Stage announces two productions for this year. “CLUE” will debut this fall and “Elf the Musical” in December.
Community tailgate
Join the district for Youth Football, Eighth Grade Band and Sparklettes Night on Sept. 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Kenston Stadium. Before the 7 p.m. kick-off against West Geauga, community members can enjoy a cook-out with Kenston Athletic Boosters. Cost is $5 for a burger or hot dog meal. Kenston Middle School and Kenston Community Education youth football players will be recognized before the game. Eighth grade band members will perform during half-time and Sparklettes will perform during pre-game.
