BAINBRIDGE — Township trustees are moving forward with a study to consider the benefits of a single trash hauler for residents.
Trustees during a July 8 meeting discussed the possibility of launching a committee of residents to consider whether there is a need for a change.
This is an opportune time to explore if a single hauler for the entire community would result in benefits such as lower costs for residents, Trustee Jeff Markley said. The change may even help residents facing issues with recycling, he added.
Mr. Markley said residents have complained about the number of different rubbish collectors going down the same township streets to make pickups. Currently, residents can contract with any company for garbage pickups. Otherwise residents can drive their recyclables to drop-off centers in Geauga County.
“It’s always about the trucks,” he said of the complaints.
A committee could explore what residents want and other issues linked to garbage and recycling collections, Mr. Markley said.
“It might help with consistency on the roads and with costs,” he said. In addition, curbside recycling services could be available to all who want it.
Some people want one hauler and some do not. There may be good reasons not to do it, he said.
Committee members could talk to officials in Chardon and Chagrin Falls since both communities have single trash haulers, he said.
The goal is to be open-minded about the matter and to have information from both sides of the issue, he said.
He noted that the situation is similar to the committee of residents organized several years ago to study and make suggestions on the use of the Centerville Mills Park property. It was done professionally, was well thought out and the decisions were made based on their suggestions, he said.
“We hope to start as soon as possible and to bring it back to the trustees,” Mr. Markley added of the single hauler.
One question is why some companies offer curbside recycling and others do not.
Trustee Kristina O’Brien has noted that her waste hauler is no longer offering curbside recycling services. One hauler said there is not enough of a demand to do curbside recycling in Bainbridge, she said.
Geauga County has recycling drop-off centers run by the Geauga-Trumbull Waste District.
Mr. Markley said that some neighborhoods in the township are already contracting for single waste haulers including Lake Lucerne.
Information on the committee to be formed will be posted on the township website.
Nearby Russell Township Trustees debated the issue but ultimately decided not to pursue a single hauler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.