Mark Murphy has served 14 ½ years on the Bainbridge Board of Zoning Appeals, and over those years, his goal has remained the same – helping make the township a better place to live.
“I love Bainbridge and I appreciate the rural feeling and open spaces,” said Mr. Murphy, a lifelong resident of the township.
He noted how he wasn’t a big fan of zoning before he got involved on the board. “And I haven’t always agreed with everyone on the board.
“We’ve always tried to make the decisions fair,” he added.
“People come to appeal a denial of a plan and tell us why they think we should allow them to go ahead,” he said. The township zoning promotes a large-lot community, but there are a lot of smaller lots that can’t meet the zoning, he said. The board’s job is to review and determine if the applicants should be permitted to do what they need to do.
Mr. Murphy will be stepping down from the board as he and his wife Cheryl prepare to move to Ashville, North Carolina where they are building a house. He was given a farewell and sendoff at the board’s meeting July 18.
He noted he got involved after learning about an opening on the board. Mr. Murphy interviewed with the Bainbridge Township Trustees at the time and was appointed. His mother Rolene Murphy was a member of the Bainbridge Historical Society and it was a natural fit, he said.
Mr. Murphy, who is in construction and builds custom homes, said his parents including his father Joseph Patrick Murphy, an Ohio Bell Yellow Pages salesman, bought two lots in 1954 on Cats Den Road and built a house in 1956 on one of them. When Mr. Murphy was 5 years old, his father fell in a diving accident at Cedar Point and was a quadriplegic for the rest of his life although he continued to work as a Realtor.
Many years later, Mr. Murphy had planned to sell his parents’ house but decided to keep the homestead intact. “I fixed up the house and bought it,” he said. He raised his twin boys there.
Mrs. Murphy taught physical education and health for 35 years, predominately at Kenston Local School District. She holds a master’s degree in counseling.
Together, they designed and built a house on the second lot on Cats Den Road. In the meantime, Mr. Murphy’s mother Rolene moved in 1972 to a century farm house at Cats Den and Country Lane.
As a member of the board of zoning appeals, Mr. Murphy currently serves with Ted DeWater, Todd Lewis, Michael Lamanna and Joe Gutoskey. Alternates are Brent Barr and Michael Corcoran. Mr. Corcoran will be taking Mr. Murphy’s seat.
Mr. Lamanna acknowledged Mr. Murphy’s contributions to the board and the township pointing out that board members are unpaid volunteers.
Mr. Murphy and Mr. Lewis have known each other since school days at Kenston. “Mark has always been sensitive to the rural character of the township,” Mr. Lewis said. “As such, he has been a great asset to the community and the people he served.”
Mr. Murphy noted that one of the big issues has been requests for extensions of municipal waterlines in a township mostly served by groundwater wells. “Developers would like to put more houses in and it has been a battle to keep large lots in Bainbridge,” Mr. Murphy said. City water and sewers allow much higher housing density and diminishes the need for large lots to accommodate wells and septic systems.
Mr. Murphy is also a big fan of night skies and darkness in the evening. “We don’t need to light up the night sky,” he said of the heavy use of street and parking lot lights. “If stores are closed, turn the lights off. It makes for a more enjoyable community.
“Bainbridge has been a great place to grow up in and raise kids,” he said. Growing up on Cats Den Road provided the best childhood one could have, Mr. Murphy said. He recalled how neighbors always looked out for all the kids. “I feel fortunate to have spent my entire life on two lots in the woods and I loved it.
“There were enough kids to have a baseball game at whatever yard we decided on and all summer we lived in the woods, morning to night, and often overnight we camped out,” he said. “It was an idyllic childhood.”
A 1972 graduate of Kenston High School, Mr. Murphy was involved in wrestling and football as well as music, and he was senior class president. He went on to Lakeland College and then to Bowling Green University to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in plant physiology and electron microscopy.
He worked in South Carolina at Clemson University doing forestry research and taught biology at the University of South Carolina Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. He subsequently taught biology at Lakeland College on a part-time basis.
Mr. Murphy learned carpentry with a friend and they also started the BackUp Band, a rhythm and blues band, and they are still playing together. They went into construction and he has enjoyed “working with people who want nice things built,” he said.
In the meantime, his and Mrs. Murphy’s house is under construction in North Carolina in a lake community similar to Lake Lucerne in Bainbridge. It is near the mountains. “It will be a brand new chapter in our lives,” Mr. Murphy said. “We will miss Bainbridge.”
