Katy McGrath 440-543-9677
Scholars designated
The College Board recognized Kenston High School students for their achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program exams. Students recognized earned the designation of AP Scholar. The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school.
Six National AP Scholars were honored for earning an average score of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Forty students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, 20 qualified for AP Scholar with Honors Award and 50 qualified for the AP Scholar Award.
For the complete list of recognized students, visit the district website.
KRO greets kindergartners
One of the Kenston Resource Officers and Bainbridge Police Officer Brian Reardon welcomed kindergartners to their first day of school. Kenston schools and Bainbridge Police Department collaborated to implement a special police detail to the district last year. The KRO is a full-time safety detail with rotating officers that circulate in all buildings. On any given day, the assigned police officer monitors schools, strengthens the community by building relationships with students and assists with security planning and implementation.
Summer reading challenge
Students at Kenston Intermediate School all read “Fish in a Tree” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt this summer. During the second day of school, they met in small groups and participated in stations to reflect on the theme of kindness and caring.
Athletic season passes available
Kenston High School Athletic Department is selling season passes for all home contests during the year (excluding Kenston Invitational Tournaments, Western Reserve Conference Tournaments and Ohio High School Athletic Association sponsored events). Student passes are $60. Adult passes are $80. A Family package for two adults and two students can be purchased for $250. Family package holders may obtain additional student passes for $50. Contact the Kenston High School Athletic Department at 440-543-3046 or download the form from https://www.kenstonhs.org/athletics/.
