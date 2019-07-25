For many years, the northwest corner at Chillicothe (Route 306) and Bainbridge roads was the site of the Bainbridge General Store or as some knew it, Sargent’s Store. Behind it was the house where the store keeper lived.
Longtime residents have fond memories of the store and house that were the focus in their lives. The store is gone but the house remains, and some people want it to be saved.
The property is owned by the Jaros family trust. Bainbridge Zoning Inspector Karen Endres said the site is zoned for professional office. But Stanley Jaros said there are no buyers at this time.
The store was moved from its original location at 17748 Chillicothe Road to the Geauga County Historical Society’s Century Village in Burton in 1972 when Ohio Department of Transportation built the U.S. 422 freeway exchange at Route 306.
The store was built in about 1846 by William Smith, according to Bainbridge historical accounts. Horses and the grocery wagon were said to be kept in the barn which is still standing west of the store site. It was used to store feeds, fertilizers, seeds and farm equipment. Edmond Morgan owned the store in 1850 and A.M. Treat bought it in 1852.
L.J. Meech was the owner in 1897, and it was sold in 1910 to O.B. and Alton Eggleston. They added an addition to the west end. Mr. Meech bought the store back and owned it for several years. In an advertisement, the store offered plows, seeds, shoes, felt and straw hats, pants, overalls and groceries.
The store was purchased in 1924 by Frank Jaros. It offered a lunch counter which served 5-cent hot dogs, pop and ice cream, according to township records.
The store was known by many as the Old Bainbridge Store and was operated by Mr. Jaros until 1941. Then other people rented it from the Jaros family until 1971.
The remaining Greek revival-style house was built in 1844 by A. M. Treat, an early settler in Bainbridge, according to the Ohio Historic Preservation Office in Columbus.
In more recent times, the house has been used for businesses including a book store, gift shop and an office. Now it is vacant and some are wondering what will become of the history that occupies the site.
It is across from the Burns Lindow Building, built in 1844 as a church. When the church moved out, the building became the Bainbridge Town Hall until 1942 and then was the Bainbridge Fire Station. It was renovated in the 1970s for the current community meeting hall.
There is a century house next to it that was once used for the Bainbridge Telephone Exchange office when residents were on party lines. Across Route 306 is the historic Bainbridge Community Church.
Memories abound
Lifelong Bainbridge resident Dave Pfouts said his family lived closer to Chagrin Falls where they did regular shopping, but while attending the Bainbridge School he would walk over to the store after school.
Harley Bixby, a member of the fire department, ran the store. His family lived in the house. That was probably in the mid-50s, Mr. Pfouts said. “They called it the Bainbridge General Store. Sargent came later.” He remembers that the store sold boots and gloves as well as some hardware in addition to groceries.
Resident Linda Zimmerman, who serves as an administrative assistant at Bainbridge Town Hall, recalled staying at the house with the Bixby family when she was just 6 years old. As a first-grader she walked to the house at a time when Route 306 had little traffic.
“My sister was a cashier there for about a year,” Mrs. Zimmerman said, adding this spot felt like the center of town.
Longtime township resident Mark Murphy said he thinks the property should be saved. “Once they are gone, they can’t be replaced,” Mr. Murphy said of buildings from the past.
Cheryl Burns who lives in the house that was a Bainbridge telephone exchange nearby said Mr. Bixby ran the store in the 1950s and 1960s. A man named Walt, whose last name she did not remember, worked there, too. “Everybody liked Walt,” she said.
Ms. Burns recalled reading teen life magazines at the front window by the checkout counter.
“I would dearly love to see the property saved, as part of the history of the area,” she said.
Karen Dunasky grew up in Bainbridge. She remembers a lot of the kids in her class called the store, “The Little Store.” When Walt was running it, they called it Walt’s store, she said. “Everyone loved him.”
Her family including parents Willard (Dutch) and Lucille Franks lived nearby, first in the back of the house that held the phone exchange on Route 306 and later in a house across from the existing fire station. Her mother was head operator of the phone exchange for many years.
“I liked to go over to get ice cream,” Mrs. Dunasky said. “I was 3 or 4 (years old) and my mother walked with me to the store.
“A lot of people would go to the store after church when the store started Sunday hours,” she said.
“We didn’t go into Chagrin Falls much for grocery shopping,” Mrs. Danusky said. She recalled the store was expanded in the back and offered more meats. When she was older she would walk up the sidewalk on the west side of Route 306 to the store. The store sold gas for a while but then stopped.
“We were sad to see the store go,” said Mrs. Danusky, a 1965 graduate of Kenston High School. “It was a big part of my growing up. It’s a historic area.”
Bruce Chittock remembered the store and the house. “It was part of Bainbridge,” he said. With no car available, his wife would walk there pushing their son in a stroller.
Lifelong resident Chuck Nichols was in first grade in 1946 and recalled the store sold popsicles, ice cream drum sticks and model airplanes. Mr. Bixby was an accomplished butcher. “My mother was fond of him because he would cut any kind of meat she wanted,” he said of the butcher section of the store.
“He had a big wooden butcher block and he would scrub it down every night with a big wire brush,” Mr. Nichols said.
“I was in the house many times because my friend and buddy Allen Burr lived there,” he noted. A large catalpa tree with one low hanging limb still stands near Route 306. “Allen and I would sit on that limb and watch people going in and out of the store,” Mr. Nichols said.
Carol Burr was Mr. Nichols’ sister Nancy’s best friend. He recalled how they would go out the back of the store and enter the house through an enclosed back porch. The barn in the back was used as a garage for a while and they stored paper for paper drives held in Bainbridge.
“It was always the Bainbridge General Store to me. That’s what we called it,” he said, adding that his mother always filled up her 1939 Oldsmobile at the gas pumps.
Early recycling
Mr. Nichols’ father Don Nichols served in World War II, so his mother did her shopping at the store, close to home. “We turned in toothpaste tubes and tin cans that were recycled. When we bought gas, we used tokens or coupons because it was all rationed.
“I think it should be restored because it is history,” Mr. Nichols said of the house and property. “I hate to see another historical building in Bainbridge destroyed. That really was Bainbridge center. I’d like to see something done to turn it into something nice, historically.”
Former Bainbridge Trustee Christopher Horn recalled that in more recent times, the Jaros property was proposed for a car dealership.
There is an adjoining parcel of about 17 acres owned by the township and Mr. Horn and former trustees Chuck Hesse and Sam Desiderio placed a conservation easement on the land to keep it preserved forever. The land provides a buffer between the freeway and Bainbridge Road. “It’s a nice greenspace,” Mr. Horn said. The easement could be removed if residents approved, he noted. The property could then be developed, even being joined with the Jaros land.
In 1990, members of Bainbridge Action Unlimited asked trustees to consider buying the former Bainbridge store property to save it from commercial development. That request was tabled with no final action.
In 1998, the Bainbridge Township Park Committee expressed concern over the construction of a building on the property and the loss of a historic structure. The panel wanted the township to buy the 2.5 acres of Jaros property because it is considered a historic area of town along with the Burns-Lindow Building, Town Hall, Bainbridge Community Church, Restland Cemetery and the Tucek House.
“This is the last area available to the township as a way of identifying Bainbridge and its historic uniqueness,” the committee stated. Another option the committee said could be considered was to move the house across Bainbridge Road onto township property.
In 1999, establishing a historic district was proposed in that area. Bainbridge Trustee Jeff Markley, who was a member of the zoning commission at the time, said the idea was to keep small businesses there and to retain its original character. He likened it to a hamlet where a mix of homes and shops could be retained. He created a proposed historic district zoning for Chillicothe Road, south of Route 422.
The same year, Stanley Jaros, one of the property owners, had obtained zoning clearance for an office building on the site. At the time, advocates of the historic district said it is important to keep the century house at the site.
Another proposal
Today, Mr. Markley said he thinks it would make sense to combine the Jaros property with the township property to give flexibility to developing the two properties.
There are restrictions on the Jaros property as far as entrance and exit drives being so near the freeway off ramp. If the Jaros property was combined with the township property, it would offer more flexibility for development, Mr. Markley said.
It would take an issue on the ballot for residents to vote to remove the conservation easement from the township property. Mr. Markley noted it is still important to keep a portion of it as a buffer between the Route 422 off-ramp and Bainbridge Road.
“I think joining the Jaros property makes sense. I’d like to see a good development plan there,” Mr. Markley said. “Traffic there is holding back developing it on its own,” Mr. Markley said of the old store property.
They would have to be mindful that there are wetlands on the township property, but the frontage along Bainbridge Road could be used, Mr. Markley said.
He will be talking to the Geauga County Department of Water Resources about extending a waterline on Bainbridge Road that has been in the planning stages for a few years now. Potentially, “It would help this property,” Mr. Markley said. “Whatever steps to look at economic development, we should be doing while not sacrificing zoning.”
As to saving the house, he questioned if it is salvageable. “I would think there is a lot of work involved, but if a private entity wanted to use it for an office, it would be a tremendous opportunity. It will be up to the owners,” he said.
He doesn’t see the township spending money on it, unless residents said they would support
