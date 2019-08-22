BAINBRIDGE — Trustee Lorrie Benza reported on Aug. 12 that a resident called to report trucks using engine brakes on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) north of East Washington Street.
In engine brakes, the driver uses the truck’s engine to slow the vehicle instead of the brake and the resulting noise is very loud. Bainbridge has “No Engine Brake” signs posted in the township.
The resident reported the grinding sound of engine brakes on semi-trucks, Mrs. Benza said. It is prevalent in the area which is in the township’s convenience business district.
The resident requested that township trustees take action to prohibit the engine braking, also known as “jake braking.” Previous Bainbridge trustees instituted the engine brake restriction in 2002.
In that action, former Trustee Sam Desiderio made a motion to restrict the use of engine brakes in Bainbridge Township, and former Trustee Chuck Hesse seconded the motion. “No Engine Brake” signs were posted on Chillicothe Road and on the Route 422 freeway.
Mrs. Benza said among the signs is one located on Route 306 southbound, leaving South Russell Village next to the Bainbridge Township entrance sign stating, “End Engine Brake Restriction,” giving the mistaken message that engine braking is now permitted.
She contacted Ohio Department of Transportation, talking to ODOT representative Amanda McFarland who was very responsive and said the sign will be replaced with a “No Engine Brake” sign. The sign has been ordered and Geauga County crews will be swapping it out as soon as it arrives, Mrs. Benza said.
“I’m hopeful that proper signage will go a long way toward addressing the issue,” she said. She has asked the resident to keep her posted on the occurrence of engine braking.
Trustees said that if signage is ineffective, they can seek additional guidance on enforcement from the Geauga County Prosecutor’s office.
Mrs. Benza said there is an additional enforcement opportunity available to the township under the Ohio Revised Code that governs engine brake restriction. It allows the township to enforce actions on snow-parking emergencies and it permits a system of fining violators.
Trustee Jeff Markley and his family live adjacent to Route 306 and the steep incline between Lake Lucerne and Tanglewood Lake. “We hear it all the time,” Mr. Markley said of engine brakes. “They use it on the hill. Especially on Sunday mornings. It rattles the valley. There is a particular trucker who enjoys rattling the valley,” he said.
Bainbridge Police Chief Jon Bokovitz said the police department does enforce the no engine brake rule and there is a code for it. “We have to actively be there and hear it,” he said of enforcing the law.
“And they’re not going to do it if a police car is parked there,” Chief Bokovitz said. He did not recall his department ever writing a ticket for this violation.
South Russell Police Chief Mike Rizzo said the village passed an ordinance this year to stop engine braking. “We erected signs and we have stopped trucks in violation on occasion. And we reached out to local trucking companies to let them know ahead of time to give them fair warning,” he said.
“We wanted to educate them and give them a heads up,” he said. It has been a lot better since the signs went up, he said. “We have definitely seen some improvements.”
The engine brakes are usually used on an incline but truckers were using them on the level grade at Route 306 and Bell Road, Chief Rizzo said. Some drivers just use it all the time, he said.
Russell Police Chief Tim Carroll noted that Chester Township had a no engine brake rule in place and then at the border with Russell, a sign was posted “End Engine Brake Restriction.” Truck drivers then used their engine brakes in Russell.
Russell then put a restriction in place and posted the No Engine Brake signs in 2011. So far, police have never stopped anyone, he said, since they have to witness the alleged violation. Only one resident has complained since the engine brake law went into effect.
“We haven’t had any problems,” Chief Carroll said. “Most of the truck drivers observe the rule,” he said. The no engine brake signs are on Chillicothe Road and on Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. Newbury Township also has them. The state requires the township to buy the signs and will install them, Chief Carroll said.
