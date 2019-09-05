The wooden play gym, swings and other broken playground equipment at River Road Park in Bainbridge are gone.
Bainbridge Township Trustees said this was a matter of safety first.
After checking out the equipment on Aug. 29, trustees made the decision to take it down. By Friday, the next day, the Bainbridge Service Department had removed the equipment that was considered too dangerous for children to play on. Before that, the hazardous equipment was wrapped in plastic fencing with signs to stay off.
Trustees Kristina O’Brien and Jeff Markley met with a representative of Play & Park Structures to discuss the playground at River Road Park off of Chagrin River Road.
“The representative took a look at it and said, ‘This has to go,’” Mrs. O’Brien said. The trustees agreed to have it taken down. “We did it on site,” she said of the decision, “And Jim Stanek (director of the service department) took care of it the next day.” By about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30, it was all down.
Playground equipment lasts 15 to 20 years, trustees were told. The River Road equipment was about 17 years old. Mrs. O’Brien said she would like to learn more about extending the life of the equipment, and one suggestion is to use aluminum. “That would be my choice,” she said.
They will be looking at ways to fund it, including a tax levy and community support, possibly donations.
The subject was discussed with residents at a trustees meeting on Aug. 26. Most of the residents present want to see the equipment replaced. Trustees are holding two public meetings to talk about the playground at 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bainbridge Town Hall.
Trustee Lorrie Benza said trustees still must decide if the township will replace the equipment. She noted that some residents have expressed opposition to a levy specifically to pay for new playground equipment.
One resident said she does not want to place a burden on senior residents, and lamented the days when children played on tire swings or played kick ball, using their imagination, Mrs. Benza said.
Other residents voiced support during township trustee meetings for new equipment.
Some of the questions regarding the next steps include how extravagant do they get with the equipment, Mrs. Benza said. A few residents have suggested trustees look at what Orange Village has placed in its park at Village Hall.
“It’s stunning,” she said of the equipment, however, Orange has an income tax, while the township does not. In addition to an income tax, Orange established an impact fee in which every new house built is assessed $750 that goes into the parks. Townships by law cannot do that, she said.
“We need to figure out the best way to pay for it,” she said of new playground equipment. She would like to know about other options and what other townships have, she said.
Mr. Markley agreed that the equipment was no longer safe. There were rotting posts that could not be repaired, he noted. “In taking it down, the service department pulled out footers and remnant wood and used a high-powered magnet to make sure there was no steel left in the ground. They did a very thorough job in taking it out,” he said.
“It makes me sad, but it was unsafe and the representative said it can’t be repaired,” Mr. Markley said of the playground equipment. “It wasn’t a fun decision, but it was the right decision. Now, we have to figure out what our other options are.”
Based on discussions, a figure of $200,000 to replace the equipment is not out of line, he noted. The playground will be divided into two parts, with one for children ages 2-5 years old and one for children 5-12 years old. There are a few pieces of equipment for ages 2-5 left at the site.
“The next step is to determine funding, and the drainage plan for the site has to be worked out,” Mr. Markley said.
Mr. Stanek also noted how the wood was rotted but that was not necessarily premature because the playground was about 17 years old. “We got our use out of it beyond its warranty.” Slides, a tree house type structure and swings were among the equipment that was removed.
This coming Saturday, trustees will discuss with residents what is needed and how to work together to finance it, Mr. Stanek said. The township does not have the money in the general fund to replace the equipment.
He noted that during the Aug. 26 meeting residents were loud and clear about wanting to replace the playground.
