BAINBRIDGE — The wrecking ball has hit one more building at Centerville Mills Park on Crackel Road. The former home of the Aurora Cooperative Preschool is now gone.
Bainbridge Service Director Jim Stanek said the building leased by the co-op school was taken down two weeks ago. The preschool had a lease at the park that expired June 30. The township service department took down the structure.
Township Trustees have said they did not see a use for the building that would be costly to repair and bring up to code. The building was in need of maintenance and the outside was very worn, Mr. Stanek said.
The preschool had leased the building for several years. Prior to that, it was an arts and crafts building when the YMCA of Greater Cleveland owned and used the property as a camp.
The township service department is converting the site into a stone based parking area to be used for overflow parking for events at the dining hall, according to Mr. Stanek. One of those events is the upcoming annual ox roast hosted by the Bainbridge Civic Club.
A site that is part of the park and on the south side of Crackel Road has been used for additional parking when needed.
Bainbridge bought the 160 acres in 2003 from the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Over the years, Bainbridge has taken down about 15 buildings including the Piotrowski Lodge, a chapel, the camp director’s house, many cabins, a boat shed, nature center, camp pavilion and a house on the south side of Crackel Road. The swimming pool was filled in and a walkway to the waterfalls was closed as well.
There is a rustic office building at the park entrance. Whether that building will ultimately come down has not yet been decided, Mr. Stanek said.
Today, the dining hall is the centerpiece of the park and is a popular rental site, Mr. Stanek said. The township invested money in the dining hall’s renovation based on the speculation that hall rentals would generate income.
Also very popular is the dog park on land behind the dining hall and the walking trails throughout the park.
The Lakeside Building is used on the west side of the park’s Paterak Lake. Two barns are being used for storage, Mr. Stanek said.
Renovation of the park property is a result of careful planning by township trustees and administrators.
Bainbridge Trustee Lorrie Benza recalled how township representatives had a walk-through of the park in 2014 and adopted a step-down plan for removing former camp buildings. It was an “addition by subtraction” plan, she noted.
They walked with Geauga Park District Director of Planning and Operations Matt McCue and asked what the park district would do. “We spent a lot of time working with park management experts,” Mrs. Benza said. They conferred with building inspectors and construction specialists on what it would cost to bring the buildings up to code. That resulted in the list of buildings to be razed.
To bring them up to code would have been costly and could have been a liability to the township, officials said. Though the preschool was on the initial list of buildings to be razed, the action was delayed until the preschool moved. It was the only building on the property being leased.
One of the reasons the YMCA sold the property was because the expenses were mounting in its upkeep. Mrs. Benza recalled that the large pavilion had holes in the roof and the wood was rotting. That structure was taken down five years ago. “We never heard a complaint from anyone,” she noted of the buildings’ demolition.
During the Aug. 12 meeting, Bainbridge trustees reviewed a request from an individual who expressed interest in buying the land where the former White House building was located at the park. The township had been renting the century house to a family when it burned down in 2015. No one was injured.
The Centerville Mills property was bought by the township with federal grant funds facilitated by the late U.S. Rep. Steven LaTourette. Trustees said the question arises if they sold the property would the township have to pay back the grant funds. The matter remains under review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.