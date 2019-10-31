BAINBRIDGE — An Ace Hardware is expected to open early next year in the shopping center at the corner of Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and Washington Street in the space once occupied by Drug Mart.
Drug Mart moved earlier this year to a renovated building on Washington Street that once housed a Sears store and before that the Colonial Lanes bowling alley.
E&H Hardware Group has entered into a lease agreement to bring Ace Hardware to 16765 Chillicothe Road (Route 306). It will be operated under the name E&H Ace Hardware and is expected to open in the spring of 2020.
E&H Hardware Group is owned by the Buehler family of Wooster, Ohio.
Cliff Hershman is an owner of the Market Square Shopping Center as well as the building now occupied by Drug Mart. “We have the right tenant,” he said of E&H Ace Hardware. “That was the goal all along,” he said, adding that the lease was just signed.
It took about five months to find that right tenant, he noted. “I’m very happy, and I’m happy for the community,” Mr. Hershman said.
The total space once used by Drug Mart is 23,000 and the hardware store will use about 18,000 square feet, he said. There will be 5,000 square feet for a smaller retail operation, and it might be broken into two spaces, he said.
Drug Mart left the space last May to occupy the larger space on the south side of Washington Street, across from the McFarland Corners Shopping Center.
Mr. Hershman said he had been working with three to four other tenants for the former Drug Mart space but nothing was right. He had talked to Ace Hardware which was another franchise.
He then met with the Buehler family from Wooster which once owned a supermarket chain and they are now concentrating on E&H Ace Hardware. The vision was to have local tenants that do not compete with Drug Mart, Mr. Hershman said.
Mr. Hershman said the Buehlers are very customer oriented.
“The rest of the stores at the shopping center are also geared to the community. We’re very excited,” Mr. Hershman said of the agreement with the Buehlers.
Drug Mart moved for a larger building with 28,000 square feet and more parking.
Christopher Buehler, vice president of marketing at E&H Hardware Group, said that about 85 percent of the space will be used for sales.
The Buehlers have 23 Ace Hardware stores including locations in Garrettsville, Middlefield, Newton Falls and Independence.
They receive assistance from Ace Hardware Corporation which tells them where the markets are open, according to Mr. Buehler. “We look at areas around us and identify opportunities and Bainbridge was one of those opportunities,” he said. “We are very excited about the area.”
Bainbridge and Chagrin Falls are not new to them, he said. “We are very familiar with the area,” he said. “We talked to a number of residents and we knew there was a need in the area.”
“Northeast Ohio has been our home since 1929 and we feel that the Bainbridge area is a natural extension for us,” Mr. Buehler said.
They will employ 16 to 20 employees, and there is always an opportunity for current employees to move to other stores; however, they will be hiring for the Bainbridge store this winter.
He said the hardware store specializes in home preservation. “Someone can walk in with a problem and an employee can help, and we have a big selection of the best brands,” according to Mr. Buehler.
The store will feature Ace Hardware’s new retail format that allows for a more immersive shopping experience including an increased assortment of brands as well as Craftsman tools, Scott’s, Toro and battery-operated outdoor power equipment, according to Mr. Buehler.
The new location will offer in-store pickup and delivery for items bought online.
Mr. Buehler said he grew up working in the family store, Buehler Food Market. He is the fourth generation in the business.
The shopping center is under a conditional use zoning, according to Bainbridge Zoning Inspector Karen Endres. She has not required that each individual tenant in the shopping center seek a permit, as long as it complies with the zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.