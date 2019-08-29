GEL breakfast
The first Geauga Economic Leadership breakfast of the season is held from 7:30-9 a.m. Sept. 6 at Kent State University Geauga, 14111 Claridon Troy Road in Burton.
Guest speaker Mary Ann Ponce, director of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, speaks about the festival’s upcoming 10th anniversary Oct. 2-6. Learn the inspiration behind the festival, how films are selected, behind the scenes preparation and the economic impact.
Networking and light breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.; presentation from 8-9 a.m. The breakfast is free and open to the public and registration is appreciated.
For more information or to register, call 440-564-1060 or email info@geaugagrowth.com.
‘This-and-That’ community sale
St. Mark Lutheran Church Women’s League annual rummage sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at 11900 Chillicothe Road in Chester. Admission is free.
A special preview is from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 5 with a $5 donation at the door.
Geauga Walkers
Join active seniors for a 1-plus-mile hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester.
Registration is not required. For a complete list of walks, call the Geauga Senior Center at 440-279-2126.
Genealogical society meets
The Geauga County Genealogical Society meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Bostwick Room at Chardon Branch Library, 110 E. Park St.
Deborah Abbott gives tips on organizing and saving your genealogy. Visit www.gcgsoh.org for more information.
Geauga West Library programs
Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chester, will host the following programs:
Sept. 10 at 12 p.m., learn about retirement income and five questions you should answer before you retire.
Sept. 17 at 12 p.m., learn five key estate planning basics and steps to take to establish an estate plan.
Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. is “Women and Wealth: The Confidence of a Life Well-Planned.” Learn how to use a professional investment plan and the actions necessary to implement and monitor the plan. Presented by Wells Fargo Advisors.
Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., “Medicare Made Easy” explains Medicare Parts A, B, C, D, and Medicare supplements. Learn how to make wise decisions about your coverage and avoid common mistakes. Register at www.GeaugaLibrary.net.
Library book discussion
Join author Dan Rager as he discusses “All Aboard the Maple Leaf Route” Volume 2 from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Bostwick Room at the Chardon Branch Library. The book is an inside look at the Cleveland and Eastern Railway System which riders took into Cleveland from Geauga County. Learn how it changed Gates Mills and Geauga County and why Chardon, the rail capital of the east of Cleveland, was considered a “jerkwater” town. To register, visit geaugalibrary.net.
Bainbridge library book sale
Bainbridge Friends of the Library book sale is from 6-8:45 p.m. Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sept. 12 and 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 13 and bag day Sept. 14 at 17222 Snyder Road in Bainbridge. Donation day for patrons is from 1-4:45 p.m. Sept. 15. Friends members preview is from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11 and memberships are available for $5 at the door. For more information, call 440-543-5611.
Geauga Plastic Coalition meeting
Concerned about plastic pollution locally and globally? Meet with other Geauga County residents who would like to reduce plastic use and pollution Sept. 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road in Chester. For more information, contact Kevin Peterca at hickpryman@gmail.com or 216-312-3440.
Reiki share
Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chester, welcomes a Reiki master teacher to instruct the Eastern technique of reducing stress and anxiety and promoting healing from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. For more information, call 440-729-4250 and register at www.GeaugaLibrary.net.
Help Me Grow programs, screenings
The Geauga County Public Library will collaborate with Geauga County Early Intervention/Help Me Grow to present early childhood art programs and developmental screenings this fall for infants and toddlers between the ages of birth to 3 years old.
Geauga County Early Intervention/Help Me Grow presents a fun-filled morning of sensory exploration “Help Me Learn: You and me art.” This exploration will be held at the following GCPL dates and locations at 10 a.m.: Sept. 13 in Chardon, 110 E. Park St.; Nov. 8 at Geauga West Public Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road in Chester; and Nov. 15 in Bainbridge, 17222 Snyder Road.
To address concerns of a child’s development, attend a developmental screening day hosted by the Geauga County Early Intervention Program. Screenings will be at the following GCPL dates and locations from 9 a.m. to noon: Sept. 18 in Bainbridge, 17222 Snyder Road; Oct. 2 at Geauga West Public Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road in Chester; and Nov. 19 in Middlefield, 16167 E. High St.
Medieval astronomers
Learn about the many modern astronomical concepts originated by medieval astronomers from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Observatory Park, 10610 Clay St. in Montville. There will be night sky viewing with park telescopes until 11 p.m., weather permitting. No registration required.
Call 440-286-9516 for more information.
Perennial exchange
Chardon Branch Library hosts a Perennial Exchange at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at 110 E. Park St. Bring perennials (five plants or more) to swap from 1- 2 p.m. and take the same number of plants home. Label plants in containers. For more information, call 440-285-7601.
Bingo and raffle
Burton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 459 presents Bingo and Raffle for Scholarships at 14052 Goodwin St. in Burton, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Admission is a non-perishable food, bath or personal hygiene item or a cash donation to be donated to a local food bank. No outside food or drink for personal consumption is to be brought in; refreshments will be available through the Legion Kitchen.
Raffle tickets are $2 each, and raffle prizes are $150 for first prize, $100 for second prize and $50 for third prize.All proceeds will fund the Legion’s Scholarship Program and Buckeye Girls State. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Woofstock 2019 upcoming
Geauga Human Society’s Rescue Village is gearing up for the annual Woofstock dog festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and will welcome thousands of people and pups to the Cleveland Metroparks polo field, located at the corner of Chagrin River Road and South Woodland Road (Route 87). The fundraising goal for Woofstock 2019 is $100,000, which will help Rescue Village provide care and programs to support thousands of homeless animals all year long.
Register for one of three admission items to enter into Woofstock 2019: Top Dog T-shirt for $25, Average Mutt Bandana for $10 or Stray Dog Wristband for $5. All kids under 10 years old and dogs get in for free. Tickets are on sale now at www.rescuevillage.org/woofstock.
Lake Kelso canoe
Take a leisurely canoe on the tranquil waters of Lake Kelso from 1-2:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve, 15681 Old Rider Road in Burton. Basic canoe proficiency is required.
Required registration by phone begins Sept. 8 at 440-286-9516.
Probiotics and fermented foods
Geauga County Library offers an off-site program on the health benefits associated with probiotics and fermented foods at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Heinen’s Grocery Store, 8482 E. Washington St. at Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Bainbridge. Seating is limited. Register at www.GeaugaLibrary.net.
Chair yoga
Ann Vickers instructs chair yoga and what postures are adaptations of traditional yoga poses from 2-3:15 p.m. Sept. 19 at Bainbridge Library, 17222 Snyder Road at East Washington Street. Chair yoga is great for improving mobility for people with joint replacements, back issues and body tightness. Bring a yoga mat and beach towel or blanket. To register, call 440-543-5611 or www.GeaugaLibrary.net.
