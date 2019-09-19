BAINBRIDGE — A group of residents have formed “Support and Save River Road Park” with the goal of gathering donations to rebuild the playground recently torn down due to deteriorating conditions.
The formation of the citizens’ group comes after residents met Monday with Bainbridge trustees to discuss the lack of playgrounds in township parks.
“This is the last playground the township manages, and we will be left with no playgrounds in Bainbridge,” resident JP Ayyappan said of River Road Park.“The township needs a playground.” He and his wife Andrea established the new group.
Monday was the second meeting with residents this month after trustees questioned whether children in general still use the outdoor play equipment. So far the response has been an interest in replacing the playground at River Road Park located off Chagrin River Road. Some residents asked for playgrounds to be built at Settlers, Centerville Mills and Heritage parks.
“You are the first group supporting it,” Trustee Jeff Markley said of the call for playgrounds. In the past, he said, residents questioned spending tax money on parks and recreation.
Trustee Lorrie Benza agreed, saying that no one complained when the aging playground at Settlers Park was taken down four years ago.
“There is a new community dynamic in Bainbridge, and I find it refreshing, to a large degree for the support of recreational opportunities, but even more than that, I welcome the public getting involved in any kind of discussion,” Mrs. Benza said.
“Residents have a right to expect open and transparent government, and we as elected officials have an obligation to deliver on that,” she said. “But that obligation then shifts to the public to be informed consumers of governmental services.”
Mr. Ayyappan said the plan now is to have a community meeting. “The trustees want to hear from the residents about what they want, such as a similar layout and about the structure,” he said. “We want to do the planning on what we want there, and I don’t think we have to get things done before the winter of next year.”
According to trustees, about $100,000 in funds is available from the township with an estimated $25,000 of that to be used for drainage. Though there is no cost estimate for the playground, officials previously said it could be as much as $200,000 depending on the equipment.
“My intent is to get the residents together and talk about what we want to do and review the quotes from the playground manufactures, to put a plan together and to do fundraising to meet the gap between what the township has and the costs,” Mr. Ayyappan said.
“We don’t have to rush, but if the committee wants to get it in right away, we will work on it,” he said. “The key points are whether the playground is replaced with a similar set up or it is expanded.
“Personally, I’m not in favor of a levy because we wouldn’t see the levy money for three years,” Mr. Ayyappan said. “I don’t think it is viable so we are looking into generating donations.”
The citizens committee will be working with the township parks committee and the township service department to determine what type of equipment is needed, he said. They will be looking at the other parks in the township, but they want to start with River Road. “Let’s start small and do them at a later time.”
He and his wife have two children, ages 5 and 7, who play in the park. They learned to ride their bikes there. “We felt like we should do something about the playground,” he said.
Trustee Kristina O’Brien agreed that the playground projects should be done in small steps. “I’m thrilled about the group forming and moving forward.”
Mr. Markley noted that some don’t realize that River Road is a township park and not part of neighboring Canyon Lakes development. He supports the notion of playgrounds at all township parks.
“I’m hugely appreciative of what the group wants, but we have to consider all of the parks,” Mr. Markley said. “I think we need to address it in a five-year plan.”
Mr. Ayyappan said a levy may not be ruled out because the parks and playgrounds will need a source of income for ongoing maintenance.
Resident Vince Opaskar said they have to identify which parks are going to get attention, and some have cited the need for more trails. “We can’t do it all. We have to pick wisely,” he said. “We need to set goals.”
Mr. Markley said they have identified several projects in a five-year plan. The short-term needs include resurfacing a trail at River Road Park. “They are used as actively as playgrounds,” he said of the trails. “We are just trying to maintain what we have.”
Fiscal officer Janice Sugarman said a park levy could not get on the ballot until next year and if approved, it would not be collected until 2021.
Resident Chris Steigerwald said she supports what is being done by the newly formed committee of residents. If each of the households in the township donated $100 it would help pay for the project, she said. “I want to see something really nice,” she said. “And I didn’t expect it to all come from the township.”
Mr. Markley said a lot of playground companies are already calling the township.
Resident Roger Weiss, who raised money for the dog park at Centerville Mills Park, said people rise to the occasion when they see a budget for a project.
Township park committee member Marty Sfiligoj said the fundraising by citizens would be very effective along with focusing on one project without losing the overall picture. “And we can assist with that.”
