Hopefully, the 35 freshmen heading to Ohio Northern University with lacrosse sticks in stow for the 2016 season had packed plenty of coconut oil, because their growing pains no doubt would be full of stretch marks.
Or so one would have thought.
Solon 2015 graduate Drew Fox, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman, and Kenston 2015 graduate Anthony Pavone, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound midfielder, were two of the 35 players in the Polar Bears’ inaugural class for the men’s lacrosse program that included guys from 13 states.
Under the direction of head coach Nat St. Laurent, of Carthage, New York, the Polar Bears had no sophomores, no juniors and no seniors during the founding season of their program.
Fox and Pavone were named starters from the get-go.
“It was tough,” Fox said. “It’s tough, obviously, starting a program from scratch, from having zero people, zero expectations and all the potential in the world. Coming in, you almost just have expectations for yourself, just because you have no team from the previous year to gauge off of.
“So, it’s really like you have to build your own culture, your own guidelines, your whole organization. You have to build, build, build throughout the whole four years. So, it’s one of the greatest feelings and one the greatest accomplishments of my life, to have a program where it is now and being able to say I started it.”
Fast forward to 2019, Fox and Pavone remained starters, became housemates and were two of 20 seniors who stuck it out all four years. Not to mention, they were both all-Ohio Athletic Conference selections all four years with their names littering the program record book.
And all that coconut oil went to waste, as the Polar Bear laxers put together four winning campaigns since their inception. Fox and Pavone exit the program with a 44-22 career record, including a regular-season OAC championship campaign in 2018 and a trip to the OAC tournament title game in 2019.
Pavone, who was a four-year varsity wrestler at Kenston under former head coach Brian Malloy, as well as a three-year varsity laxer under former head coach Jay Lammers, said ONU coach St. Laurent was the main attraction to joining a start-up program in Ada, Ohio.
“I think it’s an obvious answer, but coach St. Laurent, he’s literally the reason I’m assuming why the majority of people have gone to school there,” Pavone said. “I’m not taking anything away from Ohio Northern. I think it’s a fantastic school. I think it’s top 50 in the U.S. for educational value. Alongside of those two, I really fell in love with the family, togetherness atmosphere that ONU brought, as well as the guys on the team.”
Fox had the same sentiments toward coach St. Laurent, who is one of six head coaches for the new professional Premier Lacrosse League this summer. He’s in company with head coach Dom Starsia, a National Lacrosse Hall of Famer and four-time NCAA national champion coach with the University of Virginia.
In the Polar Bears’ very first game as a start-up program under St. Laurent in February 2016, they defeated Franciscan University of Steubenville, 19-4. Fox finished with three groundballs and a game-high three caused turnovers, while Pavone tallied a goal and an assist.
“It was a confidence booster, for sure, but I felt like, from everyone’s perspective on the team, we knew what kind of team Franciscan was, and we knew we were better than them,” Pavone said. “Not to bad mouth them, but we knew that, hey, if we all worked together and played hard, we could pretty much beat the teams that we’re supposed to beat.”
The Polar Bears won seven of their first eight games that inaugural season but went on to finish 1-6 in OAC play for an 8-7 campaign.
Pavone led the team with 28 goals, including four hat tricks and 32 groundballs, while Fox led the team with 36 caused turnovers and had 42 groundballs. Both gentlemen were named second-team all-OAC.
In addition, Fox was named the OAC freshman of the year.
“I came in with a very aggressive mindset,” he said. “If someone had the ball and I was guarding them, I was going to take the ball, regardless of who it was – I’m just going to take the ball away from you, because I know I can.
“I think also, especially freshman year, garnering that award, I believe it was because freshman year we didn’t have so much guidance on the team, so I kind of wanted to take the leadership and be one of the guys who was able to make anything happen on the field.”
Fox’s versatility also included taking faceoffs, go on the wing and possessing the ball on the attack end of the field in transition play.
Playing three years of varsity lacrosse in high school under head coach Don Gries, Fox was an all-state selection who was in a graduating class with six college commits. The Comets had one of the most competitive programs in Ohio but came up shy in Division I regional championship battles against Hudson and Upper Arlington his junior and senior seasons.
“My whole high school experience just taught me how to be aggressive, and it taught me how to play great on-ball defense – that’s pretty much it,” Fox said. “Also, I played with great, great athletes in high school, which I think translates perfectly into college. That’s why I think I hit the ground running.”
During Fox and Pavone’s sophomore season at ONU, the Polar Bears went 9-7 with a beefed-up non-conference schedule, and they improved their OAC competitiveness with a 4-4 mark.
Fox again led his team with 35 caused turnovers, which ranked second in the OAC, and was fourth on the team with 33 groundballs, while Pavone led ONU with 27 assists, which was third in the OAC, in addition to 18 goals, 17 groundballs and seven caused turnovers. They both garnered second-team all-OAC honors, again.
“That was a year of my lacrosse IQ kind of taking a leap,” Pavone said of his assists, which now ranks third in the ONU record book for a single-season mark.
“I saw a lot of what the defenses were doing prior to my sophomore year,” he said. “I watched a lot of film and had some conversations with some of my mentors, and a lot of the teams were sliding quick to me, so I was able to just rack up assists, because I saw the field better. And, yeah, I just felt like that was another year to kind of increase my characteristics of being a leader on the field, helping other players getting goals and just seeing the field better.”
When Fox and Pavone were juniors in 2018, the program took off with a 14-3 record, including a 7-1 mark for a regular-season co-championship of the OAC. The Polar Bears had 13 sophomores and 15 freshmen in the program.
Ohio Northern went 2-2 in their final four games that season, which were all decided by two goals or fewer, including an 8-6 loss against Baldwin Wallace in the OAC tournament semifinals.
“I think one of the best parts about that season was that it came with a lot of premier wins,” said Fox, who garnered first-team all-OAC, academic all-OAC and Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association honorable mention all-West Region selections.
“It kind of characterized our junior season that we came out, we didn’t care who we were playing, we were going to compete the same way we always did,” he said. “So, I think just the grit after sophomore year, especially going into junior year, we started getting that grit where we realized we could do anything we put our minds to. And, statistically, we had one of the best defenses in the nation junior year.”
This most recent spring, the Polar Bears finally had a program that rostered players from all four classes, including 20 seniors from the original 35 who started the inaugural season as freshmen. Overall, ONU’s program grew to 57 players.
Ohio Northern went 13-5 with a 6-3 mark in the OAC, although the Polar Bears avenged an 11-9 regular season loss against Capital with a 10-9 victory in the OAC tournament semifinals to reach their first conference title game as a program. They lost the championship against John Carroll.
Fox and Pavone both earned first-team all-OAC accolades, while Fox was a second-team all-West Region selection and Pavone was honorable mention.
“It was all kind of a little surreal, just because over the four years we never had a losing season,” said Fox, who was a team captain as a junior and senior. “If we would have won it, obviously, it’s a little bit better. But it’s almost like a stamp of approval that we were regular-season champs junior year and then ended up in the championship game senior year.”
Graduating with a degree in marketing, Fox now runs that department of his family business, Fox Painting, which specializes in exterior and interior home painting, deck staining and power washing.
Pavone graduated with a degree in business management, but he’s moving out to California at the end of this month to pursue a career in the film and acting industry, he said.
“At the time right now in my life, I just can’t see myself working a 9-to-5 office job,” he said. “I can’t be caged up. I want to do something that a lot of people don’t do and a lot of people are afraid to do, and I’m an ambitious person. I think, with my hard work and work ethic, I can make a name for myself – actually, I would like to say that I know I can, because that’s the kind of mentality that I have.”
Pavone left the ONU lacrosse program ranked third all-time with 89 career goals, 59 career assists and 11 career hat tricks, including five his senior season, not to mention he ranks second with 20 career man-up goals.
Fox is ONU’s all-time leader with 127 career caused turnovers, he ranks second with 138 career groundballs and is the Polar Bears’ single-game record holder with six caused turnovers on two separate occasions.
“Everyone pretty much took it hard when it ended, but it’s almost a moment of clarity about our four years,” Fox said. “So, you look back, and you’re like, ‘Wow, we did a lot. We did a lot of good for this program, and we started it.’ It’s unbelievable where it is today, and we know we’re leaving it in very capable hands.”
