Students practice bus safety
To strengthen student safety, Kenston Local School’s annual School Bus Evacuation Drills were conducted. Drivers reviewed procedures for evacuating the bus in the event of an emergency. Students practiced the emergency procedures for exiting through the front entrance, back emergency door and half exiting through the front and the other through the rear door.
Students intern with Geauga Growth
Geauga Growth Partnership Summer Intern program honored six Kenston High School seniors and recent graduates: Samara Benza, Zamir Khan, Ben McGinnis, Morgan Owen, Garrett Prepetit and Ryan Tien. The students participated in paid internships throughout the county.
In addition to this internship, the Geauga Growth Partnership has supported the high school Speaker’s Bureau and Career Fair Day, helped with middle school career field trips and participated in the Kenston, Inc. Business Advisory.
Safe School Hotline
The Ohio Department of Education has partnered with Ohio Homeland Security to offer all Ohio school districts a safe and secure, optionally anonymous tip line. Any threatening information will be assessed by the Homeland Security team to determine the level of the threat. Information that is only school-related, such as bullying, social media issues or other specific information, will be routed directly to the school administrators to address.
Safer Schools Ohio tip/text line: 844-SAFEROH (844-723-3764). Access this number via your mobile device on the district and building web pages under Safe School Hotline.
Community invited to taste Kenston
Kenston Athletic Boosters, Musical Arts at Kenston and PTO invites the Kenston community to attend the Kick-off Classic “Taste of Kenston” Tailgate on Sept. 6 before the football game against Chagrin Falls. Pre-game activities and food sales begin at 5:30 p.m. A variety of food will be available with pricing between $5-10.
The Kenston community joins with the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce to recognize and appreciate first responders by wearing red, white and blue. They will be honored during pre-game celebrations.
Homecoming parade upcoming
Kenston’s Annual Homecoming Parade will take place Oct. 3. The parade, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature the Kenston band and drill team, building floats and individual participants. The theme this year is “Arabian Nights.” Parking will be available in the middle, intermediate, and high school parking lots, and guests may view the parade from the middle school lawn or high school driveway.
Kenston is also looking for a convertible to be part of the parade transporting the Homecoming Court or members of the Alumni Distinguished Hall of Fame. If your business or organization would like to participate in the parade, please contact KHS Associate Principal Katie Phillips at 440-543-9821.
Kenston conducts Child Find
As required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEIA 2004), Kenston Local Schools is conducting the Child Find campaign to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities from age 3 through 21 residing within the school district. This includes Bainbridge and Auburn children with disabilities who are homeless, wards of the state or attending nonpublic schools, regardless of the severity of the disability. If you know of a child with a disability, or a child suspected of having a disability, who is not currently receiving appropriate educational and related services, please contact Special Education Directors, Melissa Miller or Rita Pressman at 440-543-3013.
