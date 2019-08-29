Beef roasting in a pit over hardwood coals for many hours has become a summer tradition at the ox roast event at Centerville Mills Park in Bainbridge. Last Saturday, the roast drew those eager to feast on the meals in the park’s dining hall as well as outside under the trees.
Cooking the ox meat is an intricate process. Just ask Dave Rutana and Tony Solitro who oversee the hours of roasting. Mr. Rutana is in his eighth year with the civic club event and has been doing ox roasts for 18 years.
It all starts with burning wood pallets to create the hot coals in the 4-by-19-foot pit. The beef is trimmed, seasoned and wrapped in heavy duty foil before being placed in the pit. “The beef is covered and sealed and we let nature take its course,” Mr. Solitro said of the roasting.
The 4-foot deep hole was a perfect depth, Mr. Rutana said. The township service department dug the hole along with club volunteers. He has been using his “secret” recipe for the spices rubbed on the beef for the past eight years.
Proceeds of the event benefit student scholarships, programs and the Bainbridge Food Pantry. The event is presented by the Bainbridge Civic Club, the Bainbridge Area Food for Friends and the Bainbridge Women’s Club.
As in years past, the event drew about 400 people, said Mark Fagerholm, Bainbridge Civic Club member and an event coordinator.
Food wasn’t the only focus. The event featured a cross-country fun run, games, bounce house, entertainment and booths set up by local businesses. There was even salsa dancing lessons and dancing led by Cara Fagerholm.
The Kenston High School band and the Kenston Bomberettes as well as the Sparklettes dance team entertained.
Band Director Jeff Link noted that the marching band has entertained at the roast for the past eight years.
“The students like getting out and performing in different settings,” Mr. Link said. “This is their first event of the school year.”
Kathy Werner, Kenston Dance Team coach, said the 15-member dance team performs with the band at football and basketball games and traveled to the Citrus Bowl in Florida last year.
Civic club member Rod Ramsey is involved in anything that needs to be done for the event including getting the roasting pit dug and working with the township service department. “The whole idea of the event is to bring Bainbridge together as a community, to eat good food, listen to music and to play games,” Mr. Ramsey said.
Mr. Ramsey puts up the ox roast signs all over the township before the event and helps repair the signs when needed. He put a roof over the roasting pit and after the meat is placed in the hole, metal roofing is placed completely over the hole. “We seal and cover it, and dirt is used to enclose it,” he said.
Enjoying the event was Emerson Bargiel who is a member of the Kenston Sparklettes. The team is directed by Becky Timmons. “It’s fun to dance,” Emerson said.
She was there with her parents Patrick and Jenn Bargiel, brothers Elliot and Charlie and their dog Otto.
The Geauga Juvenile and Probate Courts were represented along with Mary Ruth Shumway with CASA for Kids of Geauga County and Cheryl Koncler who oversees the probate court’s Good Deeds program and who is Judge Timothy Grendell’s judicial assistant. Also on hand was John Ralph, court constable.
Bainbridge Area Food for Friends volunteers Rolly Lufkin and Deb Kay manned one of the tents displaying the types of foods they take in to help those in need. The food pantry, housed in the lower level of Bainbridge Town Hall, is seeing more and more people in need, they said. There was an increase during the recent government shut down and food stamps were late.
The pantry is open from 8:45 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for donations, and if the pantry is closed, donations can be placed on the table outside the door. They ask that it not be expired.
Event volunteer Lynn Fagerholm said it was a very nice turnout Saturday with people coming to support the community.
Weston Gaskins, president of the Kenston National Honor Society, coordinated volunteers from the honor society for the event. He also volunteers at the Bainbridge Food Pantry.
His parents Chris and Neysa Gaskins were there as well. Mrs. Gaskins, a Kenston Board of Education member, said the event supports many groups and causes and that is why they are present. The civic club supports Kenston scholarships and the Bainbridge food pantry. “And the food is good and they do a lovely job,” she said of the efforts of those who host the ox roast.
Kathy Christian, treasurer of the Bainbridge Women’s Club, said the club helps plan the ox roast, and they bake the desserts for the meal. Those cookies and cakes were spread out over a long table and attracted many to pick out what they wanted.
“All the proceeds from the bake sale go for scholarships for Bainbridge and Auburn students,” she said. The women’s club collaborates with the Bainbridge Civic Club on many events. The women’s club holds an annual boutique sale in November at Bainbridge Town Hall and the members are also involved as volunteers in the civic club’s annual pancake breakfast. “Everything we earn goes back to the community,” she said. “And the ox roast is a nice event for the family and the community.”
