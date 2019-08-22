BAINBRIDGE — Geauga Park District’s Holbrook Hollows Park will be an educational classroom for the future with its streams, forests, wetlands and natural habitat, Geauga Park District Chief Naturalist John Kolar said. He spoke at the official opening last Saturday of the park on Country Lane.
“Holbrook Hollows is a true gem, and I hope every resident takes advantage of this park,” Mr. Kolar said to the crowd in the park lodge.
Executive Director of Geauga Park District John Oros noted that Holbrook Hollows is the district’s 25th park open to the public.
“We are blessed to have this property,” Mr. Oros said, noting the mature walnut and sycamore trees in the park and the headwater streams of the Chagrin River.
The lodge has a large rear door that opens to a tiered patio with a fire pit, stone work and wood trim. It can be booked for events, and there is a nature-themed playground next to it.
The park’s four trails make up 2.8 miles in the 129-acre park, which includes forests, streams and scenic valleys. The trails provide access to Cleveland Metroparks’ South Chagrin Reservation bridle trail. “These trails will show you how this park got its name,” Mr. Oros said of the valleys and scenic hillsides offering vistas of the forests and streams. The trails are shared by hikers, walkers, runners and horseback riders.
History shows that much of the land, once known as the Ellerin property, was cleared of trees throughout the early 20th century. Farming was limited to the northwest part of the property. Mature forests dominate about 93 acres, with much of the forests being 75 to 100 years old, mostly beech and sugar maple trees. There are marshes, swamp forests and sedge-grass meadows.
There are 14,000 feet of tributaries to the Aurora branch of the Chagrin River. Mr. Oros thanked the Geauga Park District staff, the planning and design team, construction crew, naturalists and many more for their efforts in the new park as well as taxpayers of Geauga County who make “great parks like this possible.”
Penny Passalacqua of Solon, president of the Cuyahoga Ohio Horseman’s Council, said members love the Holbrook Hollows trails which connect them to the Cleveland Metroparks trails. “From here we can ride 100 miles.”
The park is “a great opportunity for shared trails between hikers, joggers, dog walkers and horseback riders,” according to Geauga Park District Naturalist Dottie Drockton.
Family members of the late Nora Stanton attended the opening. Mrs. Stanton, a founding member of the Geauga Ohio Horseman’s Council, actively supported the acquisition of the property by the park district in 2000, helping to work for the grants for developing the trails.
At Saturday’s event Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Courts Judge Timothy Grendell thanked the taxpayers of the county for ongoing support of the parks. He also paid tribute to Nora Stanton’s family, the Ohio Horseman’s Council and Bainbridge Trustees.
Trustees Lorrie Benza and Jeff Markley with his family were at the event as well.
Bainbridge, Judge Grendell noted, is well served by the county parks with Holbrook Hollows, Frohring Meadows and Bear Town Lakes, which is in Auburn and a portion of Bainbridge. “We have a park district that recognizes the natural wonders of the county,” Judge Grendell said.
State Rep. Diane Grendell also noted to the crowd that parks like Holbrook Hollows are the hope of the future. “We bring our granddaughter here,” she said. “Our parks are our best hope for young people and seniors to get outside and be active.”
Jennifer Salo, co-president the Geauga Chapter of the Ohio Horsemans Council, said, “We love the new trails. Our mission is to promote horse activities in Ohio.”
Naturalist Mr. Kolar said there was a former day camp and a dude ranch on the property. A neighbor referred the park district to a business card that reads, “Country Day Camp and Stables.”
Mr. Kolar noted when the park district took over the former camp, there was a swimming pool and it was filled with amphibians. They rescued frogs, tadpoles and spotted salamander’s, the state amphibian. Park naturalists were able to release them from the pool, saving them, he said.
There is a huge variety of wildlife in the park, Mr. Kolar said, “And there is so much more to discover.” The parks allow schools to explore the natural world. “We make nature accessible to every school child.”
Organizers paid tribute to Mrs. Stanton who died in 2017.
Members of her family including her husband Jack, of Newbury, and great-granddaughter Azriella Evans, were on hand to dedicate a plaque to Mrs. Stanton. She is pictured on the plaque on her favorite mustang, Shoshoni. She loved to blaze new trails, her family said, and help rescue abused and abandoned animals.
Nora Stanton helped the park district secure the Holbrook Hollows land as well as the West Woods Park land. “She was a huge proponent of parks preservation.”
Ms. Salo of the Geauga Ohio Horseman’s Council said the Geauga parks were special to Mrs. Stanton and she dreamed of connecting parks with trails. She was very involved with Holbrook Hollows, “and she was inspiring to all of us.”
Ms. Passalacqua of Solon said she rode with Mrs. Stanton since 1971. “Thank you, Nora. It’s been a wonderful ride.” The plaque is at the horse trailer parking area.
Daughter Maria Stanton of Bainbridge said her mother would be so honored. “She was blazing new trails all the time.”
