Last May, a local veterinarian and two Bainbridge police officers went to the rescue of an injured bald eagle after a resident on Hawksmoor Way alerted authorities to a big bird on the ground.
Bainbridge police officers Nick Blasko and Brandon Lacivita responded at about 8:30 p.m. along with Chagrin Valley area veterinarian Sharmyn Clark, who treats injured wildlife.
Officer Blasko said the homeowner was cutting grass and saw the eagle in the backyard. “He walked up to it and the eagle hobbled into the woods,” he said.
“We went into the woods and couldn’t capture it, and Sharmyn was able to get it into the crate she brought,” Officer Blasko said. “She had leather gloves on and cradled it and guided it into the crate. We put it into the cruiser and I brought it to Penitentiary Glen,” he said.
Tammy O’Neil, wildlife care manager at Lake County Metroparks’ Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center at Penitentiary Glen in Kirtland, said they believed the bald eagle was a male based on its size and was about 4 years old.
He originally had a fracture to one wing. “They were trying to keep him calm and quiet,” she said of his stay in the veterinarian’s office. “His wing was wrapped up but he was high strung and ended up breaking it again and had to have an additional surgery,” she said. Ultimately, Ms. O’Neil said, they had to euthanize the eagle.
She said the eagle was cared for by Dr. Gary Riggs of the Barberton Veterinary Clinic. They did an amazing job in trying to save him, Ms. O’Neil said.
Dr. Clark, who has been responding to such animal rescue calls for some 45 years, said they don’t know how the eagle was injured. They spent about 45 minutes chasing it and hauling it back. Over the years, she has brought about 50 injured animals to Penitentiary Glen, usually birds. With mammals, she can determine on site if they can be saved. She has brought in opossums, a few skunks and a ground hog.
They are often hit by a car or shot by someone, Dr. Clark said. If she finds an animal or bird hit by a car with multiple fractures and it is not a rare species, she euthanizes it on the spot, she said. There are lots of hawks and owls that are found injured and quite a few song birds, she noted.
In some cases the birds are fledglings and might have been carried off by someone’s pet and they just need some TLC, she said.
She recalled there was an eagle at a home in Russell that was brought to her house. It turned out it had a neurological disease and was euthanized.
She has also been called by concerned individuals to save snakes and turtles in unusual places such as in window wells or sheds. They have to be relocated, Dr. Clark said.
Even though the bald eagle populations are good, they have a lot to contend with in the wild, she noted. Ms. O’Neil at the wildlife center said they have had four eagles this year. They had another eagle last week, found sitting on the ground. They think it might have West Nile virus. Birds carry the disease and she noted one year, thousands of birds were lost to the disease.
The eagles, in addition to contracting West Nile virus, sometimes are clumsy and are hit by cars, Ms. O’Neil said. They also get into contact with pesticides. Blue green algae can also affect eagles if they eat fish that have come in contact with the algae, Ms. O’Neil said.
The wildlife center at Penitentiary Glen has taken in about 2,000 animals for the year so far. The goal is to give injured or orphaned wild animals first aid, to rehabilitate them and then return healthy wildlife back to the wild including rabbits and red foxes.
They only keep certain species for environmental education. “If we can’t release them to survive in the wild and their injuries are too severe, we put them to sleep,” Ms. O’Neil said.
Those who find an injured animal can call 440-256-1404. Donations are also needed for the wildlife, and more information is available by calling the wildlife center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.