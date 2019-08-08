Bainbridge police are investigating the theft of an Automatic Teller Machine on July 30 at the Shell gas station at the corner of Chillicothe Road (Route 306) and East Washington St. In the incident, two vehicles pulled up to the station at about 3 a.m. One of the cars was driven into the building where the ATM was located. The machine was grabbed and the individuals left in the other car. The vehicle that was backed into the building was left behind.
The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Cleveland, according to police. Police said this is the first smash and grab in Bainbridge. The gas station’s store is open 24 hours and the employee called police. It was not known this week how much cash was in the machine, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.