Residents filled the Bainbridge Trustees meeting space Monday to voice their support for playgrounds at township parks, especially at River Road Park on Chagrin River Road.
They were responding to the Township Trustees discussion at a previous meeting about the hazardous condition of the playground at River Road Park.
Resident JP Ayyappon was one of many parents who said at the meeting that there is a lot of activity at River Road Park and assumed that the playground would re-open soon. “So we can have a playground by next summer,” he said.
Resident Chris Durham, who lives near River Road Park, said his daughter is “incredibly disappointed” because they can’t play on equipment. He said he would volunteer in any way that the community supports.
A portion of the play equipment is closed because of its deteriorating condition and is fenced off for safety reasons. There was talk at the previous trustees meeting about how strong of a community need exists for playgrounds and trustees said they wanted to hear from residents.
Resident Nancy Irwin said the fencing is pulled over and the kids are climbing over it and that is not safe.
On Monday, the residents made it clear that playgrounds are needed, and they want to see the River Road Park playground fixed and open to the children. In addition, trustees said they received at least 100 emails and comments from residents who said the playground equipment is important.
“We believe it as well,” Trustee Lorrie Benza said Monday. The funding issue is more complicated, she added.
The trustees also noted they have not made any decisions on whether the River Road Park playground would be replaced. The damaged or deteriorated pieces of the playground have been closed off so no one is injured, trustees said.
Given the amount of litigation that stems from playground injuries nationwide, they are finding that there is not a market or a professional business that repairs playground equipment, trustees said.
Due to the interest in playgrounds trustees have scheduled two special public meetings at Town Hall to discuss the need for playgrounds the first at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 and the second at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16. “We owe it to the public to have a meeting on this issue alone,” Mrs. Benza said. This is an opportunity for public comment and more input on the best way to cover needed costs.
At Monday’s meeting, resident Vince Opaskar said his grandchildren want to go to the park and use the playground. He said they can work constructively together to come up with a solution.
Julie Schaden said her 4-year-old son is a frequent user of the park. The playground at River Road Park is partially closed off and there is no indication if it would be rebuilt, she said.
She noted that signage at the parks would be helpful as far as getting donations to help rebuild the River Road Park playground.
Kyle Wefing, an athletic coach, said his children love going there to play on the playground. He suggested contractors be asked to do some work, with the township paying for equipment, and then let the contractors advertise.
Trustee Jeff Markley questioned if any contractors would accept the liability involved. Actual playground equipment providers install equipment and are covered for that liability.
Trustee Kristina O’Brien noted that people need to know and discuss the issues involved. She also praised the response of residents to the issue.
Resident Henri Preuss is a former member of the Bainbridge park board. He noted volunteers built a playground at Settlers Park and saved a lot of money for the township. The River Road Park matter is different, and he questioned if the public is allowed to build playgrounds now with the liabilities involved.
As to funding, he noted that the General Assembly in 2013 did away with inheritance taxes, so that can no longer be used for special projects like a playground. That means trustees must come up with a plan such as a levy or donations, he added.
The township currently does not have a park levy.
John Miller, of Cub Scout Pack 102, said they really enjoy the playgrounds. There can be a liability with playground equipment, he noted.
As a grandfather, Mike Roecker said of River Road Park, “We love that community park.” Having the playground area fenced off gives a negative message, he added.
Mrs. Benza said, “There is a need and there is a want.” She added that a fuller discussion can be held at the meetings next month.
Bainbridge Fiscal Officer Janice Sugarman said she will be at those meetings on the playgrounds and she will be happy to explain the township budget, how real estate taxes are distributed and how townships are funded.
“We really try to be open and transparent and very timely and informative,” Mrs. Benza said,
Mr. Markley said it is painful for him to see the plastic fencing around the playground at River Road Park. As a landscape architect, he designed the park and playground area in 2002. There are not a lot of people left to fix playgrounds, and he is conferring with experts to see if there are any possibilities for making repairs rather than replacing the equipment.
Mrs. Benza said they have to be sure first that it is not repairable before proceeding with removing and replacing the equipment.
Mr. Markley recalled a time when township chambers were filled in 2008 with people questioning why the township was spending money on parks. He added he would like to see another playground at Settlers Park and at other township parks. He also noted while installation of playground equipment looks simple, there is always a liability involved, if someone is hurt.
Agendas of the public meetings are always posted on the township website as are the minutes, so the information is available to the public, Mrs. Benza said.
Resident Gil Myers said he has been coming to the township meetings for a long time, and few people show up. He urged everyone to attend the trustees meetings.
Mr. Preuss said Mr. Markley designed the River Road Park and one of the best features is the walking trail. He said the trails are also one of the most used features of the township parks and they need to be considered priorities as well.
