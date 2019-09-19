After years of planning and discussion, construction is set to start on Oct. 11 for the new $12 million Bainbridge Library. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at the library site at the northwest corner of Washington Street and Snyder Road, according to Ed Worso, director of the Geauga County Public Library System. The new library is expected to open in December of 2020.
The existing library will remain open while the new one is being built to the west on adjacent property purchased by the county library system in 2014.
Because there are wetlands in the area, the new parking lot must be located where the old building stands, he said. The old building is likely to come down in October of next year, he added.
“We are currently exploring ways to best manage the transition to service at the new Bainbridge branch when it opens in December 2020,” Mr. Worso said. “We had originally hoped for a quick transition of service from the existing building to the new building. The final design and location of the new building are such that the existing building will have to be torn down in order to make the new building accessible to the public,” he said.
The currently anticipated transition time is approximately 10 weeks. Library officials want to partner with other public and private facilities nearby for temporary accommodations so services continue to patrons during the transition period, he said.
The library system is also looking into utilizing its mobile services vehicles as a movable base from which to provide temporary public services. They are in the earliest stages of planning the logistics of the transition, Mr.Worso said. “Rest assured, we wish to continue to provide the best possible customer service to the community during the transition to the exciting new building and will work hard to do so.”
Explaining the longer transition, he noted that the recently completed design places the new library closer than anticipated to the old building due to the need to protect wetlands and the legal requirement that they build a water retention pond, something that the existing facility did not require when built in the 1980s.
“This in turn impacts the location of the expanded asphalt parking lot needed to accommodate zoning requirements for the new building,” Mr. Worso said. While the construction of the new building will not interfere with the ability to provide full service at the existing building, the new building will not be safely accessible to the public until the new expanded parking lot is complete, he said.
Construction of the expanded parking lot requires the demolition of the existing building. The project timeline indicates it will take about 10 weeks to tear down the existing building and construct the new asphalt parking lot once the new building is complete in early October 2020, according to Mr. Worso.
Timing is crucial because asphalt production typically shuts down in late November. “No matter what, both the library and the construction team are dedicated to minimizing as much as possible the inconvenience to our patrons during the transition to full service at the new building,” he said.
Donley’s Inc. of Cleveland is the construction manager for the building which will be a 30,000 square foot structure. The existing building is 10,000 square feet. It opened in 1985 and was not built to commercial-grade standards at the time.
Planning for the new Bainbridge library began three years ago and actual consideration of a replacement building began in 1999. Voters in Geauga County approved a 0.5-mill bond issue in 2017 for building new libraries in Bainbridge and in Thompson Township and to update other libraries in the county.
The new building is being designed by CBLH and partner Perkin +Will. Several information-gathering sessions have been held with the community and residents have given input on what they want to see in the new library, including active and quiet spaces, conference rooms and access to computers, video and other electronics.
The new library will have a drive-up service for returning and picking up library materials and there will be outdoor space for children’s programs. There will be more meeting space, quiet study areas and tables for study.
The library serves Bainbridge, Auburn, South Russell Village, Kenston Local School District students, many of whom walk to the library after school, some of Newbury township as well as other patrons.
Problems with the current building over the years have included the roof, windows, heating and the air conditioning system. Five years after it was built, it sank because of the type of soil under it.
