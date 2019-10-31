BENTLEYVILLE — With the village’s 2020 budget draft in the works, the Finance Committee is looking to cut costs wherever possible to save money down the road, including talk of investing in a wood chipper and options for diesel fuel for the service department.
During Bentleyville’s regular finance committee meeting on Oct. 16, Chairman Alex Goetsch noted the cost of the Village of Chagrin Falls picking up nine loads of branches from Bentleyville for $594 during the month of September. Council President Ken Kvacek pointed out that Bentleyville previously paid Chagrin Falls about $300 for branch pick-up earlier in the season.
“We’re at about $1,000 for the year right now,” Mr. Kvacek said on the cost of disposing branches with Chagrin Falls.
The agreement with Chagrin Falls, which used to be free of cost before the brush hauling company Green Vision Materials started charging the villages, is estimated to cost the village about $3,000 a year, according to Mr. Goetsch.
In the July finance meeting, Mr. Kvacek said the estimated yearly cost between both of the villages would be about $6,000. Chagrin Falls would pay and bill Bentleyville for their respective contribution by truckload, not weight.
Councilman Ryan Rubin said he was told by Service Director Lloyd Nagle that more than half of the residents use the roadside branch pick-up services, so cutting the entire pick-up service would be unlikely.
In July, Mr. Kvacek suggested the village consider purchasing a wood chipper to turn the brush into chips and mulch for residents to use at no cost. Mr. Goetsch agreed that he would rather put money toward a wood chipper than spend the money on disposing roadside branches with other municipalities.
Talk of purchasing a wood chipper, or renting one, returned during this month’s meeting.
“It’s quite frankly a lot easier to handle cut wood going into a chipper than it is loading a truck full of a lot of sticks,” Mr. Kvacek said. Instead of hauling the branches away, the service department would bring the chipper through the village.
Mr. Goetsch estimated a new chipper to cost up to $15,000. Mr. Kvacek said it could be possible to buy a used wood chipper for $10,000. As for rentals, they estimated a few hundred dollars per day, but would have to look into the costs compared to keeping the current agreement with Chagrin Falls.
“I think it’s worth investigating the cost of [a wood chipper] or some sort of agreement to borrow somebody’s on a routine basis,” Mr. Goetsch said.
As for diesel fuel costs for the service department, Mr. Kvacek said buying diesel fuel in bulk from Ullman Oil Company is about 25 cents to 50 cents cheaper per gallon. He said the service department will look into its fuel consumption to determine what the total cost savings would be if they were to utilize the company’s services more frequently.
Fiscal Officer Nickol Sell said in 2018 the village paid an average cost of $2.76 per gallon of diesel fuel to BP and the year-to-date cost is $3.21 per gallon. With Ullman Oil, she said, the village purchased fuel in bulk, filling a 350-gallon tank for the trucks to use, in September of 2018 at $2.21 per gallon and in December of 2018 at $1.93 per gallon. Mr. Kvacek said the service trucks hold about 55 gallons of fuel.
Mr. Goetsch said entering into an agreement with Ullman Oil could save the village about $500 a year, but noted that time is the more important savings in this case due to the time the service trucks have to spend outside the village when filling up with retail fuel.
Mr. Kvacek also noted that the trucks probably spend about 40 minutes outside the village when refilling at a station rather than filling up with the village’s fuel tank.
