Title funding community meeting
Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District will hold its Title funding community meeting Aug. 30 at the district’s central office in the Chagrin Falls High School, 400 E. Washington St., at 9:00 a.m.
CFMS is hands on for literacy
The Chagrin Falls Middle School Book Club held a summer session for students to have hands-on learning and discussions about the books they read.
With the help of advisors Angie Jameson and Kyle Patterson, Overdrive Education and Lake Geauga Computer Association’s access to e-books, students chose a book for summer reading. The Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library also provided copies of two selected titles for students who preferred a physical book. Students came together on July 31 in the Innovation Center for a celebration of literacy.
In a program inspired by one of the book choices, Heidi Lang’s “Rules of the Ruff,” Nicole Latosky, humane education coordinator from Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, visited with her crew of volunteers and therapy dogs to discuss shelter life and volunteer opportunities.
During lunchtime, students discussed the books they read over the summer. Afterward, the club advisors demonstrated how to code with miniature robots called Ozobots, and the students raced the robots on posters that replicated scenes from their selected books. The students also had the chance to connect over Skype with Zoologist Heather Davidson to learn about isolated islands and what it takes to become a zoologist.
District recognizes staff, teachers
Chagrin Falls schools announced the Teacher and Staff Member of the Year and presented 20-Year Service Awards at the convocation meeting for staff on Aug. 19. Teacher of the Year is Chagrin Falls Middle School Special Ed Teacher Janet Adamoski. This year’s Staff Member of the Year is High School Secretary Ruth Steelman. Director of Operations Chris Woofter presented the Ray Markuszka 20-Year Service Award to Stefanie Ashkettle, Carole Dennison, Christine Fishman, Sue Luther, Brian McKenna, Mark Slusher, Mike Sweeney, Andrea Vicchio and Shelly Zdolshek.
District focuses on ‘HOME’
Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District has a new theme and focus this year, “HOME,” as introduced at the opening convocation ceremony on Aug. 19 at the new Chagrin Falls Intermediate School. Superintendent Robert Hunt introduced the theme to the staff with a presentation summarizing the theme. The event closed as more than 40 teachers joined together in singing the pop song, “Home,” by Phillip Phillips.
To celebrate the new theme this year, the district has opened an online store with clothing and merchandise for residents to purchase. The store can be found at https://cfhomeapparel.itemorder.com/sale. Proceeds from sales will be utilized to support student enrichment programs and activities in all school buildings.
