BENTLEYVILLE — Road improvement projects are underway in the village with all asphalt projects anticipated to be completed within the next month, according to Council President Ken Kvacek.
Some delays in Quartermane Circle of the Pepperwood North subdivision could push final phases of the concrete project to next year, according to Mr. Kvacek, chairman of the Streets and Safety Committee. The Quartermane project, which is off of Solon Road, was delayed by the [contracted] vendor, and we’re expecting to hear a start on that project [soon],” Mr. Kvacek said this week. “Chagrin River Road [and] both sides of Miles Road are underway and should be completed shortly, as well as ample sections of other roads that are in process. We’re excited about that.”
Mr. Kvacek said the contracted vendor, Catts Construction, Inc., of the Pepperwood North project had to delay work on Quartermane due to scheduling, but should ultimately not put the project back by much.
“At this point, all asphalt projects will be completed by fall,” Mr. Kvacek said, noting that he believed the projects would be completed within the next month.
As for the cement project for Pepperwood North, he said the project is designed to be completed in three phases. “The hope is that [Catts Construction] will be able to get all three phases done this year,” Mr. Kvacek said. He added that the last phase of the concrete project on Quartermane would be the most complex and that the third phase would have to be completed next year if not before winter. “That’s dependent because it’s concrete, and you don’t want to be pouring concrete in freezing conditions,” he said.
Village Council approved three contracts for the road improvement projects during a special meeting in June after the passage of nearly $1.8 million in bond issuances, which includes Catts Construction, Inc. of Bedford for concrete reconstruction in the Pepperwood North subdivision ($758,776), Strawser Construction, Inc. of Columbus for the micro-surfacing portion of the asphalt projects ($224,411) and Specialized Construction, Inc. of Newburgh Heights for the asphalt resurfacing and repairs ($379,503).
In other village project news, the salt bin storage replacement construction has not yet started. Village Engineer Jeff Filarski informed the committee that the construction company, Miller Builders, LLC, is awaiting supplies to be ordered, Mr. Kvacek said, adding that some of the materials have a long wait time, notably the canvas that goes above the salt bins.
“They were committing that it would still be done by the time snow fall would occur,” Mr. Kvacek said. He added that the old salt shed is still in place and able to be utilized in the meantime.
The $46,780 replacement project was initially anticipated to be completed in early- to mid-June. Currently, the village’s salt shed holds 100 tons of salt with space available for an additional 150 tons. Mr. Kvacek said the village does not need to receive the remaining minimum delivery of 300 tons of salt until the end of the year with a contract of $15 per ton of salt to be held through Dec. 31 with Cargill Deicing Technology.
Mr. Kvacek said that once all materials are ordered and delivered, the construction would be ready to go.
“Once the canopy and the rest of the structure are there, it’s a pretty quick thing,” he said. “From what I understand effectively they’re going to utilize a number of materials from the existing structure. Effectively, it’s just disassembly, reassembly of foundation and then the canopy goes up real quick.” He noted that the entire construction process could take as little as a few days.
The next village Streets and Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 9-10 a.m. in the Bentleyville Village Hall.
