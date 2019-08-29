BENTLEYVILLE –– Road improvements throughout the village may be completed sooner than expected, Village Council was told last week.
Village Engineer Jeff Filarski informed council at a Aug. 21 meeting that Quartermane Circle is a go. It is part of the village’s Pepperwood North street improvement project funded by a $1.8 million bond issues.
Council President Ken Kvacek, chairman of the Streets and Safety Committee, had said in a committee meeting that scheduling issues with Catts Construction, Inc. would delay the start of the Quartermane Circle project, though all other street upgrades were well underway. He said while the delay would not be by much, worst-case scenarios pointed to the final third phase of the project not concluding until spring of 2020.
Mr. Filarski, however, informed council that Catts has been able to work through the scheduling issues, which he revealed arose due to a medical emergency within the company. Road work should begin by either Sept. 9 or Sept. 16, he said, adding that Catts officials indicated a quicker completion date due to the use of a paving machine.
Mr. Filarski also updated council on Chagrin River Road, noting that “the large part” of the work has been completed with Specialized Construction Inc.’s completion of asphalt repairs and drainage improvements. He said chip seal layering is anticipated for Sept. 6 and microsurfacing should follow around Sept. 20, adding that once the microsurfacing is put down, depending on weather and humidity, residents will be able to drive as normal on the road within 1-2 hours.
He said residents will receive notices closer to the dates of when the chip sealing and microsurfacing will begin to remind residents to move their vehicles to alternative parking to avoid driving on the roads.
In the village engineer’s report, Mr. Filarski noted that Specialized Construction, Inc. had also completed asphalt repairs in Chagrin Valley Trails, Berkshires Park and Winding River. Strawser Construction, Inc. completed crack sealing on various roads and will follow up with microsealing in early September, according to the report.
Reverse 911 working
Bentleyville Police Chief Gabe Barone, Jr. informed council that the village’s reverse 911 capabilities are functional through 911 Cellular. He said Cuyahoga County has a similar service that could be available to the village, but that testing reveals that the notifications for the village’s 911 Cellular “seem to work very efficiently.”
Chief Barone said that the department is working on creating groups within the service for emergency notifications to ensure certain alerts only go to affected residents and has sent sergeants around to help sign residents up.
In regard to boil alerts with Chagrin Falls Water Department, Chief Barone said Bentleyville residents who use Chagrin Falls water can sign up to receive the water department’s alerts. Residents can sign up for Bentleyville’s 911 Cellular and Chagrin Falls water alerts by visiting villageofbentleyville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.