Charlene Paparizos 440-247-4363
Power of the Pen team reigns superior
On May 24, five Chagrin Falls Middle School state-qualifiers for Power of the Pen traveled to the College of Wooster to write against hundreds of other qualifiers. The Chagrin Falls’ writers each wrote three rounds of writing and were scored against a state writing rubric. The five writers included eighth-graders Olivia Wirble, Kate Stephenson, Christina Bencin and Marie Kanzinger and seventh-grader Sophia Clark. Marie won first place in the state with “superior” ratings for all of her scores, and Sophia was in the top 25 writers for the entire state.
“We here in Chagrin should be so proud of these student writers,” said Advisor Larry Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.