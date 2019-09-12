Charlene Paparizos 440-247-4363
CFMS eighth-graders lend a hand
Chagrin Falls Middle School eighth-graders were featured in the Western Reserve Public Media’s “Teaching with Tech: Ohio’s Standards” website segment.
This segment aims to offer insights into how educators are successfully integrating learning standards for technology into their classrooms. Video crew members from Western Reserve visited CFMS to film the students utilizing the school’s Innovation Center to create mechanical hands using a 3-D printer in the “Lending a Hand” program. The class pairs with the volunteer organization Enable to help people who do not have a hand or have other upper limb differences.
The video included student interviews explaining the design process on the computers and the challenges in creating mechanical hands. Teachers David Kimball, Makerspace implementer of technology, and Michael Wujnovich, teacher of design and modeling, automation and robotics, spoke about the students’ work.
See the video at westernreservepublicmedia.org/teaching-with-tech/lending-a-hand.htm.
