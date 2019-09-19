Charlene Paparizos 440-247-4363
Schools salute first responders
Throughout the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, students and staff saluted first responders on Sept. 11. There were special activities in each of the buildings. Many students wore red, white and blue and said “thank you” by writing letters to community safety forces. At Chagrin Falls Middle School, students continued to practice empathy by walking 1,970 steps, representing the steps walked up the stairs of the World Trade Center in honor of first responders everywhere and 9/11 victims.
Students ‘got your back’
On Sept. 13, Inspirational Speaker Jim “Basketball” Jones engaged Chagrin Fall Middle School students in an assembly with his presentation “I’ve Got Your Back.” The presentation encouraged students to have the strength to belief in themselves and not to surrender their pride, self-worth or dignity to people that are unkind. He stressed the importance of examining their words, as they are a reflection of who they are, and that students must respect themselves and treat others with kindness.
“Students are more likely to engage in positive behaviors and succeed academically when they feel connected to school,” said Chagrin Falls Middle School Principal Laila Discenza. “We look forward to these events and appreciate the support from our parents and community.”
Scholastic Book Fair
Students enjoyed browsing the Scholastic Book Fair during their English classes, along with teachers and parents, the week of Sept. 9 at Chagrin Falls Middle School. There were two contests, including a “book face” photo using fair books and a raffle if students took their photo in the specially-designed display with a book.
CFHS National Merit semifinalists
Chagrin Falls High School announced that seniors Maggie Mills, Parker Broz, Grace Lee and Ana Kevorkian have been named National Merit semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. There are approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
Volleyball team digs pink
The girls’ volleyball team at Chagrin Falls High School held a “Dig Pink” event at their match on Sept. 3 to raise money for a cancer foundation.
Team members from Gurney and their opponents from West Geauga set the tone for the event by wearing pink jerseys during their match. All the proceeds from the concession stands and the raffle baskets that were created went directly to the cancer foundation called “Alex’s Lemonade Stand.”
Parents of the team members baked items that were pink to sell at the concession stands and created themed raffle baskets. Overall, the volleyball team raised $479 for their cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.