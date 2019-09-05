BURTON — Firefighters from Hambden, Montville and Geneva took their skills to the main grandstand at the 197th Annual Great Geauga County Fair last week for the firemen’s water battle. Despite the long-standing rivalry at this event between Montville and Hambden, Montville firefighters took home the first place trophy again.
This was one of many events at the annual fair where 227,906 people attended from Aug. 29 to Labor Day Monday. Fair Secretary Paul Harris said attendance was up by 3,000 over last year.
Three teams of firefighters, two from Hambden, one from Montville and a Geneva firefighter, suited up in full gear for the water battle. Interstate Towing strung a line above the dirt track at the grandstand and hung a red bucket in the middle. Firefighters drew lines in the dirt below, and the event appeared similar to a game of tug-of-war. Each team stood on one side of the bucket and used the hose to advance the bucket to the other side.
Lt. Bruce Johnson with the Montville Township Fire Department said that this competition requires strong nozzle control, an important skill for firefighters.
“This is a great event,” he said. “It shows everyone what we do and how we train.”
Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand emceed the event, and the two Hambden teams went head to head before taking on the Montville team. Hambden’s team was comprised of the department’s Explorers, kids ages 14-18 who can learn about a possible career path through the Boy Scouts of America. The explorers made a valiant effort and showed off the skills they practice regularly through the Exploring program.
Lt. Johnson explained that the firefighters had to connect the hoses to a water supply, which in this event was a tanker truck. Then, the firefighters had to connect another set of hoses before they could shoot water at the hanging bucket. As the firefighters looked up to aim, water from the hoses poured down on their faces, increasing the difficulty of the competition, according to Sheriff Hildenbrand. He said that 150 pounds of pressure from the hose hit the bucket.
“Think about the nozzle control skill that comes with this,” Lt. Johnson said.
The teams competed for the best two out of three and did three rounds, even at one point spraying those brave enough to sit in the front rows of the grandstands.
“Even though they’re competing today, they work together every day protecting Geauga County,” Sheriff Hildenbrand said.
Lt. Johnson said that his department is “paid on call,” meaning that it does not have a full-time staff of firefighters. Community members who work as firefighters are paid $10 per call but do not receive payment until the end of the year, he said.
Michelle Boni, 49, of Wadsworth said that this was her first time at the fair. She said that a work friend told her to go, and she was impressed.
“It’s much bigger than I was expecting,” Ms. Boni said. “There’s a lot going on.”
She said that the Geauga fair offers unique events such as the rooster crowing contest. She came to the firemen’s water battle because her hometown held a similar event.
Will Burge, 10, of Willoughby was a spectator at the water battle, and said that he was excited to see the firefighters. Will came with his grandparents, Young and Angelo Gallo of Willoughby, who said that they enjoyed the games and the fair food, in addition to purchasing a bracelet from a local vendor.
“We like supporting the local businesses,” Ms. Gallo said.
The fair brings enough variety for the whole family, with activities such as livestock auctions, band performances, magic shows, racing pigs and the demolition derby. Parachuters landed at the fair early Sunday afternoon, bringing delight to the onlookers.
