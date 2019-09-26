Burton Village Council moved quickly Monday to provide access to its water for the new Berkshire Local School District pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade campus as council pondered another tax-sharing proposal from Burton Township on the school and a senior living community.
Council directed village Solicitor Todd Hicks and his associate Dale Markowitz to prepare a memorandum of understanding with school officials and Kent State University Geauga Campus to allow the school to tap into a waterline now serving Kent State. The line is expected to initially be a private line and later converted to a public line. KSU is included in the agreement because it remains the owner of the land on which Berkshire intends to build.
One stipulation included in the memorandum is that the village will not seek to collect income taxes from Kent State employees after college officials indicated opposition to that tax. A water line from the village was extended to the college in the 1970s.
Council took the action after being prompted by school officials, who said construction cannot begin without water access and any delays would cause project costs to rise.
Berkshire School Board member John Manfredi said school officials are ready to agree to any memorandum the village proposes, including collecting income tax from school employees. “If we delay six months it becomes dollars and cents to all of us,” Mr. Manfredi said.
Dennis Kaplan, serving as project manager for the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, said the school project could not go forward without the water line, and any delays would result in costs rising due to inflation.
The school is anticipated to open in August 2021.
School Superintendent John Stoddard said the school would be willing to take on the water line extension as a private line and later turn it over to the village as a public line. He said the school supported the idea of eventually creating a looped line through the Geauga County Fairgrounds as is being discussed by council.
The school was also the subject of an agreement between Burton Township, where the new school project and a proposed 120-unit senior living development is located. The proposed school is north of the village while the senior development, known as Hillside Village, is to the west of the village.
Mr. Hicks told council Burton Township officials have proposed that the township and village form a joint economic development district , or JEDD, for the school property. Tax revenues from the school would be split 25 percent for the township and 75 percent to the village, he said. The township also said it would agree to the annexation of Hillside Village if the village split taxes 50-50 in perpetuity, a proposal previously rejected by council, Mr. Hicks said. One additional stipulation made by the township is that the village would not seek annexation for the next 25 years without the township’s approval, he said.
Mr. Markowitz said the village can exclude Kent State from the JEDD by following the boundaries of the lease between the college and Berkshire schools. He said Kent State’s consent would still be needed for the JEDD because it retains ownership of the property.
Mr. Hicks said the township is “wedded” to the 50-50 split and was willing to concede a smaller share of the taxes collected on the school. He said township officials have indicated a willingness to walk away from the JEDD if the village forces annexation on the Hillside Village project.
Mr. Markowitz said because the township cannot collect property taxes from a school district, the only benefit from the JEDD is to get a share of the village’s 1 percent income tax collected from school employees. JEDDs are only possible in areas where there are no electors, he said.
“You have to decide what path you want to go down,” Mr. Hicks told council.
Mr. Markowitz said Hillside Village is expected to pay around $340,000 at full build-out in property taxes. Because the township and village only get about 20 percent of that total, the village and township would split that 20 percent.
Mr. Stoddard said the school needs access to water and sewer from the village. “If you pursue annexation (of Hillside Village) and walk away from the JEDD, you put the school in a precarious position,” he said.
Village Engineer George “Chip” Hess said the request for sewer services was sent to county officials, but the village has yet to hear from the county which must verify that the village waste-water treatment plant has the capacity to handle the added load. School officials estimate the flow to be 23,000 gallons daily.
Mr. Hicks said going along with the township proposal would get the school district the village services it needs and Hillside Village annexed in an expedited manner. He said the village would also be able to collect income tax from Berkshire school employees, which the village could lose when the school moves out of the village.
Councilwoman Ruth Spanos said she had problems with the township’s proposal. “Twenty-five years is a long time,” she said. “I do have a problem with the 50-50 split. We’re providing services in perpetuity and they’re getting 50 percent of a significant number of new people (in Hillside Village).”
She added most living in Hillside Village will be retired and likely will not be paying much in income taxes. “I’m not sure what services the township will provide for the school,” she said.
Councilman Nick Tromba said the income taxes from the school are likely to be greater than those from Hillside Village.
Councilwoman Bonnie Richards said more negotiations are needed with the township. She said she did not favor the 25-year term placed on annexations and said the township is not receiving any taxes from Berkshire schools, but now wants a cut of the village’s income taxes.
Richard Frenchie, a partner in the Hillside development, said developers have already lost the opportunity to break ground this fall. “We need these issues resolved so we can move forward,” he said.
Dan Demko, developer of Hillside Village, said he has already filed an annexation petition with Geauga County Commissioners and asked how that will affect any agreement between the township and village.
Mr. Hicks said the annexation process cannot go forward without consent of council.
Commissioners on Tuesday set a public hearing for the annexation request for Dec. 10 and agreed to spend up to $4,500 for legal services on the matter from the law firm of Mansour, Gavin LPA.
Council also established a $15,000 deposit from the Berkshire schools to handle any engineering and legal services the village must provide for providing the water and sewer services.
Council President Charles “Skip” Boehnlein acknowledged the laborious process the school and developer are going through to get their projects done. “I understand your frustrations,” he said.
