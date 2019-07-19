Burton to vote on police levy renewal
Burton Village voters will be asked to renew a 2-mill police levy this November.
Burton Village Council took action last week to place the renewal measure on the ballot.
Jennell Dahlhausen, village fiscal officer, said the levy provides approximately $57,346 annually for police operations. It will cost $200 per $100,000 of home valuation. The levy runs for three years.
Foundation announces new hires
The Foundation for Geauga Parks has hired two new employees.
The organization announced the hiring of Gretchen Faro as director of development and operations and Paige Orvis as associate director of marketing and operations.
The nonprofit organization, founded in 1992, raises money to fund community engagement with nature through education, preservation, conservation and appreciation of the natural character of Geauga County.
Foundation Board President Jeff Hyde said, “We are delighted to welcome Gretchen and Paige to our team. Their nonprofit experience, roots in and knowledge of Geauga County and passion for our mission makes them the perfect pair to help advance our important work enhancing parks, engaging people with nature and providing environmental education to children of all ages.”
The foundation also noted the retirement of Cindi Boehnlein, who served as administrative assistant and bookkeeper.
