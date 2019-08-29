Burton Village Council members on Monday considered a request from the Berkshire Local School District to tap into the public water system for its new campus.
Details over revamping an existing ordinance, worries that other schools might ask for similar exceptions and water loops were all deliberated. Council members decided to discuss the water project in more detail at a later date with all of the interested parties to determine how the water access should be granted to the school district.
Voters in the Berkshire school district approved a 3.65 mill levy in 2018 to cover its $28 million portion of the kindergarten through 12th grade campus adjacent to the Kent State University Geauga campus in Burton. The other 55 percent of the project will be paid for by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The new Berkshire campus is slated to open in August of 2021.
In other business, the village Police Department reported one misdemeanor arrest for July, two crashes, 25 traffic stops and one disorderly conduct arrest.
A successful Safety Town program, geared toward children entering kindergarten, resulted in 64 participants, according to the police report.
Councilman Charles Boehnlein said he was happy with the village’s two new tables and wants to get more benches, as well as trash cans in the village center. “The village looks really good right now,” he said. “The park looks super.”
Mayor Joe Hernandez encouraged everyone to relish the fair, and said, “It’s a wonderful time.” The 197th Great Geauga County Fair began Thursday and runs through Monday.
Council learned from the cemetery board that safety deposit boxes containing deed documents are stowed at two banks at an annual cost of $32 at Middlefield Banking Co. and $45 at Huntington Bank. Documents at Huntington were last accessed in 2004, so council voted to consolidate the documents and close the Huntington box.
In other business, council voted to spend $110 on an advertisement for the Berkshire High School volleyball team to be published in the 2019 Northeast District Division III Girls Volleyball Sectional/District program.
Council said that during the Oxtoberfest Ox Roast and Artisan event on Oct. 12-13, tree seedlings will be distributed. Village arborist Debbie Palmisano shared a chuckle with the mayor over the poor weather last year during the fest. Mayor Hernandez said he hopes for less rainy weather this time.
The village Tree Commission plans to order Redbud seedlings, which will be smaller, ornamental and pretty. Large trees on the south side of the village park could use new measurements to determine the sturdiness and practicality of the trees, Ms. Palmisano said. Fall plantings will include roughly a dozen trees, to be planted along South Cheshire Street, she added.
