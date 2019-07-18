The Geauga Park District plans to negotiate a contract for food service management of the Veterans Legacy Woods banquet facility in Newbury with Helene’s Cuisine, a Geauga County catering business owned by Michael and Donna Lee Jacobs. But the condition of the building’s outdoor deck could affect negotiations, park Executive Director John Oros said.
The park district selected Helene’s Cuisine from four submissions that also included Sand Ridge Golf Club, Piccolo Italian Restaurant and Normandy Foods. The district had sent out a request for qualifications to 12 county vendors in April.
Mr. Oros said, however, that the deck attached to the banquet facility, which has been closed due to stability concerns, has revealed upon closer inspection that it will need a complete replacement. He said he does not know if the deck’s need for replacement will affect the contract negotiations, “but if I were a third party, I think I would definitely take that into consideration.”
Mr. Oros said the deck has been deemed unsafe after closer inspections and will therefore remain closed.
“We’re recommending that patrons do not utilize [the deck],” he said. “Where we would deal with it – with the deck – or any strategies for that building is during the master plan process. We’re scheduled to start that master planning process next year in 2020.”
Park District Commissioner Andrej Lah asked how thorough inspections were on the deck before purchasing the Wicked Woods Golf Course, adding that he understands that the banquet facility was not the priority of the purchase and that the value of the land was still worth the cost.
Matt McCue, director of planning and operations, said multiple inspections were done to look at the facility and the deck. He explained the property was purchased knowing that upgrades would be needed, but the deck was a potential option as a structure to be torn down at the time of the initial inspections for purchasing the property.
Mr. McCue noted some of the concerns of the deck including the wide spacing of the joists that support the structure, using the wrong type of decking, rotting and wear of the railings. He said that while the deck could technically support a few people, it would be in the best interest of the park and for public safety to keep the deck closed while determining the best option for the structure.
Before deciding to replace the deck, Mr. McCue advised from a design standpoint that it would be necessary to determine how the facility will be utilized in the future and how much use the deck would get to avoid “getting a little ahead of ourselves.”
Mr. Lah agreed and noted that “we (the GPD) were more interested in the environmental impact that we would have on that property than what we could do with the building.
“We didn’t buy [the golf course] for the building,” Mr. Lah said. “We bought it for the property.”
