The Geauga County Board of Commissioners gathered someplace a little different last week: the Great Geauga County Fair. The meeting itself was different, too, as the commissioners honored Totally Dogs 4-H Club, the Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vern Holden of Nebraska.
Commissioners opened their meeting by welcoming county and state officials to the opening day of the fair that ran through Labor Day weekend. State Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chester, and Sean McCarthy, assistant director of Veteran Services, briefly spoke about a bill in the works that would provide funding for a food bank specifically for veterans. Commissioner Timothy C. Lennon said Geauga County was working on its own food bank for veterans as well.
Cathy Corbitt, deputy director of Children’s Initiatives for the Department of Agriculture, said that her position recently was created in an effort to begin educating children on where their food comes from.
Commissioners also honored Totally Dogs 4-H club members for their service to the Geauga County Dog Shelter and Geauga County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Units. The club has worked with the dog shelter and K-9 units for 14 years and has raised more than $50,000 during that time.
“If it wasn’t for groups like this, we wouldn’t be able to have the program that we have,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. Before officially handing the commissioners award to the club, Commissioner James Dvorak commended his granddaughter, who is one of the 4-H club’s members, for working toward a worthy cause alongside her fellow members.
The commissioners also approved a motion to honor the Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District for 75 years of service to the county. Carmella Shale, district director and engineer, was present to accept the acknowledgement. Over the course of its lifetime, Soil and Water has moved from agricultural needs to all land needs, ensuring the county utilizes its land well and educates children on caring for the land, Ms. Shale said.
Vern Holden, a resident of Nebraska, played a key part in the closure of the 25-year Geauga’s Child cold case, and he received recognition from not only the commissioners, but the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department and the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Detective Donald Seamon explained that, in 2018, the DNA of Geauga’s Child was submitted to online resources in an effort to identify the child. Mr. Holden, who submitted the DNA kit of the closest family member (fourth cousin) to the child, also helped with the investigation through his extensive ancestry research to find the parents of this child whose remains were found in the county.
As a result, Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, of Euclid was arrested in June of this year and charged with aggravated murder and murder in Geauga County Common Pleas Court. She is accused of dumping her newborn baby’s body in a wooded area in 1993.
“Mr. Holden, in my opinion, was instrumental to the success of the investigation,” said Detective Seamon.
“Because of Mr. Holden’s willingness to help us, it not only helped us solve the case, but in fact save the county money in the fact that he was able to access some of the areas we couldn’t,” Sheriff Hildenbrand added as he presented Mr. Holden with the Outstanding Civilian Award.
Mr. Holden said that he was humbled to receive the awards and grateful to have contributed to the investigation.
