Berkshire Local School District’s overall grade dropped from a C to a D on the annual report card issued by the Ohio Department of Education on Sept. 12. Superintendent John Stoddard said this shift may have been due to “a complete overhaul of [the district’s] instructional methods.”
“We are changing from the traditional methods to project-based learning,” Mr. Stoddard said.
The district received a D in Achievement, with a performance index of 74.3 percent compared to the previous year’s 92.8 percent. The Performance Index component measures the test results of students across the district. Mr. Stoddard said the overall decrease in scores for state testing is a “growing pain” of making the change to project-based learning.
The district showed a dramatic drop from last year’s A to this year’s F in Gap Closing. This measure shows how well the most vulnerable students in English language arts, math, graduation and English language proficiency are meeting expectations. While the progress grade for students in the lowest 20 percent of achievement fell from an A to a D, the grade for gifted students’ progress rose from an F to a D this year.
“Using PBL [project-based learning] we have been able to stretch the gifted students more within the regular classroom by allowing them to be more creative and dig deeper into the content that they are studying,” Mr. Stoddard said.
Mr. Stoddard explained that while the state testing results show one side of what occurs at the district, there are experiences that the students are getting that can’t be measured by the tests. The district has been providing opportunities for high school students to discover career options and intern with local businesses and organizations, according to their quality profile.
“As our students start to apply the skills that they are learning and our teachers continue to develop new ways to engage the students, we fully expect that they will be able to use those skills to improve their test scores in the future,” Mr. Stoddard said. “Once we navigate this change to project-based learning, our students will reap great benefits by being more engaged and empowered through their classroom assignments.”
