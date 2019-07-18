The Chagrin Falls Fire Department constantly trains to offer high quality services to the residents they protect. In a practice burn on June 27, firefighters engaged in practice drills of searching for a victim, handling hose lines and working together as a team.
A South Russell resident planning to raze his house offered it to the department for training, according to Assistant Chief Greg Krejci. The department did not set the house on fire, but did use a fog machine to fill the structure with a dense vapor creating zero visibility conditions inside for the practice session. The fake smoke billowed from the open doors and holes in the roof.
Other conditions firefighters encounter, such as heat and flames cannot be easily simulated, said Mr. Krejci, who also teaches at the Cuyahoga Community College’s Fire Training Academy in Parma.
“We instill in our guys that you can’t lose your senses,” he said. “You can’t see, so you have to work with [your sense of] touch and hearing.”
Mr. Krejci said that the department teaches the firefighters “situational awareness,” so that they notice what is going on around them. For example, he said if the temperature is rising in the building, the firefighters need to vacate the structure.
About 10 firefighters came to the practice session, taking turns entering the house on a specific mission. In one round, a firefighter simulated being down inside the house and a team of three entered the building on the rescue mission. In another round, the firefighters had to search for a victim, and emerged with a baby doll that was hidden in a closet.
“They have to think about the victims and where they would hide, like in closets, under the bed, or in a toy chest,” he said. “We have to take care of the victim and do it quickly.”
Since the house was not on fire, Mr. Krejci used a road flare in an orange bucket to indicate the location of the practice fire.
He said that the firefighters also learn about smoke behavior which can indicate how aggressive the fire is and its location. A light, hazy smoke shows that the fire hasn’t received much oxygen yet and the firefighters have time to work offensively to put it out, for instance. The firefighters also study the flow path.
“In houses that were built recently, the conditions inside are airtight and the fire can grow quickly when we open the front door,” he said.
According to Mr. Krejci, real burns are becoming less common due to health concerns and the rising price. Before a department burns a house for training, any aluminum siding and asphalt shingles have to be removed. The house must also undergo asbestos abatement, which can be a minimum of $3,000 to $5,000, he said. The last real burn that the department did for training was on Meadowood Lane in Moreland Hills nearly six years ago.
The Chagrin Falls Fire Department is made up of two separate organizations with all personnel members of both. The village fire department is paid per call within the Village of Chagrin Falls. The Chagrin Falls Suburban Volunteer Fireman’s Association is a nonprofit group providing services to the Village of Chagrin Falls, Chagrin Falls Township, Bentleyville, Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills and South Russell. With a response area of 32 square miles, the fire department must be prepared for any situation, including fires, medical emergencies, water rescues and car accidents.
The department trains every Thursday and the firefighters learn a diverse array of skills. Several firefighters are certified to perform technical rescues, so they instruct other firefighters on skills in rope and water rescues.
“With the terrain of the Chagrin Valley, we have to be prepared for everything,” Mr. Krejci said.
The department has a training facility on East Washington Street near Bill Campbell Boulevard. The property is owned by the Village of Chagrin Falls, and the firefighters train for auto extrication, search and rescue, forceable entry, confined space rescue, trench rescue and small machinery injuries.
EMS training is the first Tuesday of every month, and the department’s medical director, Dr. Don Spaner of University Hospitals of Cleveland, gives the firefighters guidance and updates on medicines and medical technology, Mr. Krejci said. For example, the department has used a LUCAS device to perform chest compressions for the last five years. All firefighters are also trained as emergency medical technicians or paramedics.
“It’s great for us to be able to do this,” he said. “It’s great training and it keeps us sharp in what we do. We have to be proficient, and it’s always evolving and changing.”
