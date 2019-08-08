The Chagrin Falls Board of Education accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Lisa Shannon during a special meeting last week.
Superintendent Robert Hunt informed the board during the Aug. 1 meeting that Ms. Shannon received the opportunity to work close to family for Lake Local Schools in Stark County as the director of special services.
“Lisa accepted a position with Lake Schools in [Stark] County, which is where she was from; her family lives there,” Mr. Hunt said. “We certainly thank her for her service to the district and she’s been very cooperative in the transition.”
Ms. Shannon wrote in her resignation letter that she is grateful for the time she worked with Chagrin Falls schools and for the work environment Mr. Hunt provided.
“Chagrin is a special place and I consider myself lucky to have been a part of this deeply committed team. I am sincerely grateful for the special education team, administration, my administrative assistant, and the full certified and classified staff for their dedication to all students,” Ms. Shannon wrote in her resignation letter. “I have a wonderful opportunity to work closer to home and focus my full attention on pupil services in a district to which I am strongly connected, therefore, will be leaving the Chagrin schools.”
Mr. Hunt commended Ms. Shannon’s service to the Chagrin Fall schools at the meeting. “She’s been a tremendous asset to the district working with our families on the special education side, but also from a leadership capacity as well,” he said.
Ms. Shannon has been with Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools since 2012 and was appointed to assistant superintendent in 2013 after she completed her superintendent licensing from Ashland University. Her responsibilities included implementing special education programming under the Every Student Succeeds Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, and she provided leadership across various aspects of Chagrin Falls schools as the assistant superintendent.
Ms. Shannon has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and Master of Education Administration from Kent State University.
Her resignation was effective as of Aug.1, but she will be working on the transition for Chagrin Falls schools through the month of August, according to a news release from the district. The interviewing process is underway, and the schools expect a candidate to be placed for a new assistant superintendent before the end of the month.
“Seems like whenever we’ve lost a key person it’s been to their home district. It’s hard to compete with that, for sure,” said Kathryn Garvey, board president. “She will be missed, and we’re sad to see her go.”
