Chagrin Falls Mayor William Tomko will run unopposed for a second four-year term in the Nov. 5 general election. There will, however, be a race among eight candidates for seven two-year positions on Village Council, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
First term incumbent Councilwoman Julia Lipp did not submit nominating petitions for re-election by the Aug. 22 filing deadline and is the only incumbent who has chosen not to run.
There are two new candidates running for the council seats including Andrew Rockey, 29, and Darren Wyville, 52. Mr. Rockey, an expert from California-based Enjoy Technology and member of the Chagrin Valley Jaycees, filed his petition. Mr. Wyville, is general manager of Vintage Wine Distributor and one of three members of the Spillway Partners group.
The incumbent candidates are: Angela DeBernardo, Janice Evans, Erinn Grube, James Newell, Nancy Rogoff and Robert Williams, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the vacany left with the resignation of Karl Maersch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.