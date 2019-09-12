Chagrin Falls, OH (44022)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.