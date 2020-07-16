Bainbridge Area Food for Friends and the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop took home the big awards at the annual awards presentation by the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce. This year, the awards traded the vinyl, perforated screens at last year’s venue, Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge, for the aluminum panels of the Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre in Chardon on July 9 to encourage attendees to adhere to social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Popcorn Shop was named Business of the Year and Food for Friends Nonprofit of the Year.
Instead of opening with Chamber Director Molly Gebler taking the stage, this year at the drive-in, people in their cars were treated to a riff on the 2006 Oscars introduction, in which several hosts were asked if they could host that year’s event before refusing the offer.
The actual footage from the Academy Awards ceremony kicked off the chamber event last week, but instead of ending with Jon Stewart on stage, cameras took local viewers to Mrs. Gebler’s office, as she received a phone call.
“Did you ask Whoopi?” she asked the caller. In the intro, they had asked Whoopi, who refused. Mrs. Gebler, however, agreed and the local show began. The entire chamber event, from the intro to the guest interview, was pre-recorded.
“I’m an out-of-the-box thinker, and that was definitely an out-of-the-box event,” Mrs. Gebler said of the chamber event that was initially postponed when the governor shut down the state due to COVID-19 earlier this year.
Last week, five awards were given out, Mrs. Gebler interviewed local author Rick Porrello followed by a showing of the movie “Kill the Irishman,” a 2011 adaptation of Mr. Porrello’s book “To Kill the Irishman” and fireworks were set off.
A sponsorship video recognized event sponsors Floh Vodka, the Glass Asylum, Highway Garage & Auto Body Center, Chagrin Cinemas, Lyndall Insurance, University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, Lowe’s Greenhouse, Hotel Indigo, Hemlock Landscaping, First Federal Lakewood and Cibik’s Dairy Island.
Mrs. Gebler presented the awards, showing pre-recorded reactions from each of the winners as they accepted. Bainbridge Area Food for Friends received its award in April along with the $10,000 prize so the nonprofit could use the money to help families impacted by the pandemic economic shutdown.
“It was just their year,” Mrs. Gebler said of the Popcorn Shop. “We’re going to have to do something special for them, they lost out on a couple of months this year.”
Other nominees for best nonprofit included In Step With Horses, an equestrian-based rehabilitation nonprofit in Chagrin Falls, and the Chagrin Falls Fire Department.
The Popcorn Shop competed with Yours Truly restaurant as well as HG Agents, a realtor, both based in the Chagrin Valley, and Junction Auto Family in Chardon for the top business award.
The Past President Award was given to Mike Butler, a former chamber president and sales manager of Junction Buick GMC in Chardon, while Dave Strahl received the Presidential Merit Award for going above and beyond in the community and exhibiting diligence in his role as the owner and operator of CertaPro Painters in Chagrin Falls. Julie Kindred, the director of sales at Hotel Indigo in Beachwood, was named Chamber Member of the Year.
“These small businesses work so hard,” Mrs. Gebler explained. “The event, especially this year, was just an opportunity for our businesses and residents to get out and be safe and still be able to celebrate small businesses.
“I got to walk around and see everybody socializing distantly, of course, but it was just great to see smiles and people networking again,” Mrs. Gebler said. “We got so much great feedback on how much everybody enjoyed it, and we’re happy that they could be apart from each other and still be together. We made lemonade out of lemons, that’s for sure.”
