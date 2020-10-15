Golden Rule Chapter of Chagrin Falls held their initiation at Golden Gate Masonic Temple. Worthy Matron Carol Ineman of Aurora and Worthy Patron Johnny Manis of Garrettsville, initiated Diana Lee of Garrettsville, Brittany Paletta of Aurora, Candice Richmond of Warren and Kristine Sovich of Solon.
Golden Rule Chapter received the Chapter Excellence Award Sept. 26 at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of the Eastern Star. The meeting took place at the Roberts Convention Center in Wilmington. The Chapter Excellence Award recognizes chapter activity in the areas of charity, community service, chapter social events, performance and communications. Special consideration was given for outreach activities to chapter members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chagrin Falls chapter composed a “Stay at Home” bingo game for members with squares designating beneficent activities like reaching out to homebound members, dropping off groceries to those in need and sending thank you cards to first responders and essential workers.
For more information, visit the website at www.ohoes.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/goldenruleChapter442 Order of Eastern Star.
