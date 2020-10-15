Chagrin GOP headquarters opens
The Chagrin Falls Republican Committee and the Western Reserve Women’s Republican Club announce the opening of their headquarters in Chagrin Falls at 139 Bell St. Yard signs, Republican Slate cards, and literature are available. The hours are Monday through Friday noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. For information call: 216-832-6243. All COVID-19 safety rules will be enforced.
Trump road rally set for Saturday
A Trump support road rally and flag waving rally is set for Saturday, according to members of the Geauga County Tea Party. Participants are asked to meet at the south parking lot of Giant Eagle in Bainbridge Township at 9:30 a.m. with a departure at 10 a.m. Cars will head to Middlefield where participants will have a flag waving session 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 87 and Springdale Road.
Train leaves to return to Bainbridge at 11:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Free Ohio Now and the Geauga County Tea Party.
Dems host Candidates’ Night
The Geauga County Democratic Party will hold its Candidates’ Night this year via Zoom on Oct. 15 (Thursday) at 7 p.m. RSVP at www.geaugadems.com, and the Zoom link will be sent to you. Meet Democratic candidates and learn more about their platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.