CHAGRIN FALLS — A missed review of the parking lot lighting plan for the renovated Philomethian Street Intermediate School could cause a delay in its reopening when classes begin on Aug. 19.
This week, Village Hall scrambled to call a special meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals to decide a setback variance for three light poles the administration failed to send on to the zoning board.
Because lighting is considered a safety and security item, an occupancy permit cannot be issued without having all approvals, village Administrator Rob Jamieson explained.
The snafu was discovered Monday when the plans came before the Planning and Zoning Commission instead.
The $29 million renovation and expansion of the Intermediate School has been going on for the last two years. Students during that time attended classes in modular units on the district campus where the middle and high schools are located off East Washington Street.
Chagrin Falls Village Councilwoman Nancy Rogoff, a longtime planning commission member, found the variances needed for the renovated Intermediate School had been identified and asked if they had been resolved. They had not.
“We don’t grant variances,” she advised Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District Superintendent Robert Hunt, school district Operations Director Christopher Woofter and project representatives.
“We can modify but only in residential, but you are in the Parks and Institutions District,” she said.
Mr. Hunt asked what should be done to open the Intermediate School with the rest of the district.
Mr. Jamieson said he would call a special appeals board meeting as soon as possible. There was no indication early this week when that meeting has been scheduled.
Mr. Jamieson suggested the missed link in the approvals process may have been overlooked when he transitioned into the village administrator’s position two years ago. Where the review process broke down will be researched, Mr. Jamieson said, adding that in the meantime “I will take the responsibility.”
“No, it’s all of our responsibility,” planner Wendy Davis responded.
Commission member Nicole Paolozzi apologized to the school officials saying the delay was “regrettable.” She suggested the planning and zoning board grant final approval of the lighting plans pending the variance approval by board of zoning appeals.
But Ms. Rogoff said it was not a good idea to circumnavigate the system and approval process considering the yet unapproved variances, safety and security factors and final occupancy permit.
To avoid future missed steps, planning consultant Julie Lindner suggested a check list for each project that tracks completion of each step in the approval process for all projects underway in the village.
Mr. Jamieson said once the variances are granted, there would be no need for the plans to return to planning and zoning commission for further action.
Also, on hand for the meeting was school board President Kathryn Garvey who voiced dissatisfaction. “This is frustrating,” she began. “Classes start in a month. Let’s get this school open.”
School officials said that the temporary classrooms intermediate school students used over the past two years of the project will not be removed immediately.
