The Chagrin Falls Board of Education passed the first of two required resolutions to place a 3.85-mill levy on the Nov. 3 ballot, along with the approval of a co-pay for participation in grades seven through 12 athletics.
The Chagrin Falls Exempted Village BOE members passed the first resolution during their July 8 meeting for the fall levy. District Treasurer Ashley Brudno said the board is expected to pass the second resolution on July 22. The levy will replace millage expiring this December, meaning voter approval of the 3.85-mill replacement levy will not create an increase in taxes, according to the board.
The first resolution requests that the Cuyahoga County fiscal officer certify the total current tax valuation of the district and the revenue the levy would generate. If passed, collection for the levy would begin in 2021 for “a continuing period of time,” according to the resolution.
Mrs. Brudno has said at past meetings that 1 mill generates about $545,000 annually for the district.
The district had originally sought a 7.9-mill levy but decided to reduce the millage in April because of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers.
To stretch the three-year cycle, the district has made more than $600,000 in budget cuts in addition to about $300,000 in cost reductions that were already in place for the 2019-20 school year, excluding about $200,000 in savings due to the schools’ closure from mid-March through the end of the academic year.
Spared from these cuts, however, were athletic programs, but not without a cost per student.
Superintendent Robert Hunt recommended a co-pay for participation in athletics for the 2020-21 school year with a fee of $100 per student athlete in high school and $75 per student athlete in middle school with a $500 cap per family.
Under this recommendation, students who participate in hockey or swimming are excluded because they already have fees in place for the respective sports, Dr. Hunt said.
Board member Kathryn Garvey explained that because the district opted to place a 3.85-mill levy on the ballot instead of the originally planned 7.9-mill levy, the board has been looking at opportunities for increasing revenue in addition to budget cuts.
“The board has been having some discussions about achieving some cost efficiencies, as well as ways that we can increase our revenues,” she said, noting that the district has already seen cuts totaling between $700,000 and $1 million out of their annual budget.
“One of the things we would like to do is preserve the wide variety of sports that we offer as a school district,” she continued. “We’d like to preserve our coaches and our assistant coaching staff because we think that adds to the experience of our athletes. And if we can partially offset the cost the district incurs for all of the athletics we offer by asking families to participate through a co-pay, that really helps us get some revenues that allow us to preserve all of the things that we offer.”
To avoid potentially coming back to parents in the future for an increase in the fees, Mrs. Garvey proposed fees of $150 for high school students with the same $500 cap per family.
“It makes a lot of sense when we’re going into this to not set us up to have to come back in as little as a year or two from now and change the fee structure,” she said of her reasoning for the higher co-pay, adding that the district would have money available to support families that may not be able to afford the fee. “That’s the last thing that we want to see happen is that students might not be able to participate because of this small co-pay.”
Dr. Hunt said he chose to recommend the $100 and $75 fees for high and middle school sports because those were the numbers the district used the last time it had implemented a pay-to-play measure in 2007.
“That didn’t create serious discomfort to most families and those that we did have issues with, we were able to kind of support and help get them through,” he said. “Obviously, the higher you raise that the more this becomes an issue for folks, and that’s why the recommendation was where it was at.”
Other board members agreed with Dr. Hunt, voicing their support of implementing his initial recommendation.
“I support the $100 amount,” board President Phil Rankin said as opposed to the $150 for high school sports. “I think that seems like a reasonable amount given the economy and situation right now.”
Board members Greg Kanzinger and Mary Kay O’Toole echoed Mr. Rankin in support of Dr. Hunt’s recommendation.
The initial recommendation of $100 for high school student athletes and $75 per middle school student athlete passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.