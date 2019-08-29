Tickets, event admission and a full schedule are now available for the upcoming 10th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Fest.
This year’s festival will be Oct. 2-6, at 10 venues throughout Chagrin Falls. The five-day event will feature 83 documentary films, celebrating the power of the human spirit. More than 45 filmmakers from across the country and around the world have said they will attend to talk with festival attendees and share insights about their films.
Several ticket packages are available, and passes for individual films are just $10. Admissions for the 10 special events are individually priced.
Information about festival packages, a full schedule of film screening times and a run-down of special events are all available at ChagrinFilmFest.org. Tickets and passes are also available for purchase at the festival office, 49 W. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls, each weekday from 4-6 p.m. or by calling 440-247-1591.
In recognition of the 10th anniversary, the traditional lighting of the upper falls for the duration of the festival will be expanded to include the lower falls. The lights will be turned on during the Community Preview on Oct. 1.
An Oct. 1 festival preview will kick off the 10th anniversary festival week, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Riverside Park with a performance of the Fevered Dreams Band and an encore of “Grove Hill: A True Story” – the 2017 CDFF Audience Choice Award winner. The evening will conclude with the first-ever festival fireworks display at 7:30 p.m.
The festival kicks off officially Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:15 p.m., with a red-carpet extravaganza at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater. The opening film is “The Weight of Water,” directed by Michael Brown. The film follows the harrowing journey of a totally blind kayaker as he kayaks the Grand Canyon solo.
Tickets for opening gala are $100 each (included in a membership package). Opening film tickets will be sold separately for $25.
Among this year’s 10 special events include: “SOMM 3,” followed by a lesson on what it takes to be a sommelier and a special tasting with Master Sommelier Laura Fiorvantia; a Come as You Are Breakfast, featuring the film “The City that Sold America” and a breakfast cereal buffet; a comedy club with screenings of several short mocumentaries and a special performance of “Headgum’s” Geoffrey James, along with other local comedians. Saturday will be a Family Fun Day with family-friendly films and activities for the kids. In addition, the festival will host its annual Business Panel and Networking lunch, featuring the film “Sustainable Nation” and the wildly popular Salad Luncheon.
The festival will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre with the film “Amazing Grace,” a celebration of Aretha Franklin’s electrifying performance style.
The Festival Awards ceremony, at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, will be held at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6. Former television anchor Loree Vick will serve as Emcee for the awards presentation.
