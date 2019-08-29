CHAGRIN FALLS — Volunteers are the heart of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, according to founder and Director Mary Ann Ponce. Their dedication, loyalty, passion and excitement are what bring the festival to life and make it successful year after year, she added.
Jeff Griff, 56, who has volunteered since the first year, said that Mrs. Ponce makes them feel special.
“I can’t think of any organization that makes you feel more valued and that comes from Mary Ann,” Mr. Griff said. “That’s why people keep coming back to this again and again.”
Mr. Griff of Aurora is the owner of Lowe’s Greenhouse in Bainbridge. The first year that he was involved, representatives from the film festival asked if they could borrow plants for the opening gala, and he agreed. After he got to know Mrs. Ponce, he became more involved in the festival, and is now a venue captain.
“Once you hear the story and you know Mary Ann, it’s something you want to be a part of,” he said of Mrs. Ponce starting the fest in memory of her son, David. About 200 volunteers are expected this year for the Oct. 2-6 festival in downtown Chagrin Falls, which will feature 83 films and 10 special events. Mr. Griff volunteers with his wife, Mary Lynn, who is the treasurer for Fevered Dreams Productions and a festival committee member.
The fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
The festival has many positions for volunteers, including greeters, ticket takers, cashiers, box office personnel, judges and planners. Volunteer Brian Kastner, 69, has reviewed more than 500 films this year alone. The South Russell resident resident started as a ticket taker and moved on to reviewing film submissions. In the early years, he recalled picking up a bag of DVDs from the office on West Street to watch during his free time. Now the films are online, and he considers himself one of the “hardcore” reviewers.
“I’ve learned so much from watching these films,” Mr. Kastner said. “It’s exciting to be part of a small film review team. We want to pick out films that change the audience’s lives.”
As a venue captain, Mr. Griff said that he handles any last minute problems that may come up. He oversees the other volunteers and makes sure that everyone is doing their job, which leaves him available to fill in where needed. He estimated that there are 25-30 venue captains throughout the film festival.
According to Mr. Griff, filmmakers have said that the Chagrin film fest has more of a personal touch than other festivals. He attributed that to Mrs. Ponce and said that her vision for the festival comes alive through her volunteers. When he has spoken to filmmakers from other countries, such as India or Pakistan, Mr. Griff said that they compare life in Chagrin Falls to “walking through a postcard.” Volunteers have the chance to see their own world through someone else’s eyes, he added.
“We do live in an awesome place, and it’s not just because of the beautiful storefronts and the waterfall in the middle of town,” he said. “It’s because of things like the festival that make our town such a special place. People work hard for things that make our community special. We don’t realize that until it comes from other people.”
Mr. Kastern said that he has learned about cultures around the world by reviewing film submissions, adding that the films offer a “snapshot” of faraway lands that he will likely never have the chance to visit. When reviewing films, Mr. Kastner said that he looks for meaningful subject matter, quality filming and uniqueness of the subject.
People who want to volunteer for this year’s film festival may register at chagrinfilmfest.org, call 440-247-1591, email info@chagrinfilmfest.org or visit the office at 49 W. Orange St. No. 2 in Chagrin Falls. Ticket packages are on sale now and the various memberships can be found at chagrinfilmfest.org. Individual $10 passes for films will go on sale Sept. 1. Tickets and passes can be purchased online, on weekdays from 4-6 p.m. at the festival office or by calling 440-247-1591.
