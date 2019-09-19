Film director Michael Brown has been no stranger to the most challenging of adventures, but his life was forever changed when he met fellow adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person in history to climb Mount Everest and all of the Seven Summits. “The Weight of Water,” which will be showing as part of the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival on Oct. 5, is Mr. Brown’s film about Mr. Weihenmayer’s journey as he kayaks the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
The film fest runs Oct. 2-6 in the Village of Chagrin Falls and is celebrating its 10th year.
Mr. Weihenmayer was diagnosed with retinoschisis, a rare eye disease, at the age of four and lost his last traces of sight right before his freshman year of high school. As an adult, he has found a source of healing for the trauma in his life through adventure sports, according to the film.
Mr. Brown and Mr. Weihenmayer met in 2000 as Mr. Weihenmayer was making his attempt to climb 22,000-foot Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal and Mr. Brown was on his first Mount Everest expedition. At the first meeting, Mr. Brown said climb 22,000-foot Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal and Mr. Brown was on his first Mount Everest expedition. At the first meeting, Mr. Brown said he “wasn’t even sure how to talk to a blind guy,” but the two developed a close relationship through their shared passions of adventures.
The following year, Mr. Weihenmayer was making his attempt to summit Everest and his team hired Mr. Brown as a consultant to help them assemble a film team.
“I had ruled myself out at the start,” Mr. Brown said in an interview with the Times referring to his initial decision not to participate in the venture. “After some effort where I could not find the right people, I changed my mind and agreed to go.” That joint trek with Mr. Weihenmayer resulted in the film, “Farther Than the Eye Can See,” as well as later projects.
More than a decade after their first meeting and excursions, Mr. Weihenmayer invited Mr. Brown to join him and fellow blind adventurer Lonnie Bedwell in kayaking the Colorado River. Mr. Weihenmayer had met and worked with Harlan Taney, a river guide, who encouraged him to take on the river. Mr. Brown and three other people formed a filming crew as Mr. Weihenmayer, guided by Mr. Taney, set out down the river in individual kayaks.
The premise for the film brings up the question: why would a blind person want to kayak dangerous rapids? Mr. Brown said that answer can be understood best by watching the film. In the film, Mr. Weihenmayer also explained that connecting with nature made blindness different than he had imagined it would be before he lost his sight completely, and the world opened up for him in new ways. Mr. Bedwell and Mr. Weihenmayer’s perspectives on the journey give further nuance to the film.
“[Erik] and another blind kayaker named Lonnie Bedwell get into their kayaks and face some of the biggest white water in the country,” said Mr. Brown. “They have very different approaches and styles, and these allow us to reflect and see ourselves.”
Mr. Brown added that Mr. Bedwell seemed to face the challenges of the journey with courage, whereas Mr. Weihenmayer approached them with reverence. Each kayaker often wished to have the approach of the other, but Mr. Brown found that both approaches made the journey a deeper experience.
“We spent a lot of time in the editing process to get that out,” Mr. Brown said of extracting what the journey truly meant for Mr. Weihenmayer.
As a film director, Mr. Brown had his own challenges throughout the journey. The Grand Canyon was a difficult place to work with technology, he said, because the team had to use equipment despite water, heat and dust.
“The dust especially, which comes from the muddy river water that dries onto every surface, started to cause our media hard drives to make a grinding noise every time we tried to copy footage over from the cameras,” he said. “It gave us the feeling that at any moment everything we had shot would be lost.”
Once filming had wrapped, though, it took Mr. Brown several years to edit what he’d captured into a documentary. The editing process of Mr. Weihenmayer’s experiences was filled with lessons about life, the filmmaker said.
“The kayaking and the Grand Canyon are a backdrop but the story is much deeper,” Mr. Brown said. “Erik lost his eyesight – that was not the worst that he has endured – and when it comes to what will happen to us in our lives tomorrow and beyond, we are all blind. For me, the impact came over time, which was a couple of years, editing the film. In a sense, we are all like Erik as we move through life.”
Mr. Brown said that he hopes “that audiences see that failure is not always a bad thing and that in life, we sometimes gain the best opportunities for growth through painful experiences” through watching the film.
According to Mr. Brown, “The Weight of Water” has won the Grand Prize in three festivals including the Banff Mountain Film Festival and audience prizes in five other festivals including Doclands Film Festival, Ashland Film Festival and The Denver Film Festival.
“The Weight of Water” will be screened at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School theater, 65 Philomethian St., Chagrin Falls.
