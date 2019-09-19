In 2015, Spencer Hendricks moved from Chagrin Falls to Los Angeles with former bandmates Jack Ellis and Gavin Sterkel of the local band Pipe Dream. Band members moved to pursue their musical career after performing a farewell concert at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Kai Hall, an artist manager of Franklin Street Entertainment Management had signed the band at that time.
Almost four years have passed since the move to the West Coast, and the band has split up. But Spencer, a 2014 Chagrin Falls High School graduate, is still pursuing his dream, only now as a solo performer with the late-June release of his single “Losing Touch.”
The 23-year-old said his single was the beginning of breaking out of what he called an “incubation period.”
After the band broke up, he spent the next three years in Los Angeles writing music for different artists and programs and practicing. Then he worked over a six-month span producing his own material including his new single released under start-up artist manager Tyler Hall.
Spencer worked in side gigs to save money for his solo work. He produced music for a children’s YouTube channel “Badanamu” – which has nearly 1.7 million views – and YouTube vlogger Matthew Esponisa, he was involved with audio for the television series “Deadliest Catch” and even worked with fourth-place contestant Rayvon Owens of American Idol’s ninth season, playing alongside him live on Los Angeles’ KPFK Pacifica Radio station in June.
His single “Losing Touch” can be found on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music, and he described the song as a light approach to a negative experience.
“It was just about a relationship that I was in, and it was kind of, like, a little toxic,” he said. “And it was really hard to leave that for some reason.”
He explained that the verses of the song acknowledge that the relationship is toxic and that he’s “better off these days when you’re not mine.” He said the chorus, though, reflects the conflicting feelings of wanting to stay in the relationship with the lyrics, “I don’t know why I want you to myself.”
“I think everybody’s been there in some way, you know, through a breakup,” Spencer said. The song uses electronic and alternative pop music to contradict the negative lyrics to act as a “positive anthem” to those hard times, he said.
“It felt really good to put it in that light instead of write a sad song about it,” he said of the relationship that inspired the song. “Celebrate the experience that you had,” he added. “You grow from all the bad things in your life, and it’s just – they’re just all lessons.”
Spencer said he started writing songs as young as 6 years old, which he said stemmed from making up songs on road trips with the family to kill time. He said he was more serious about writing songs in middle school about a crush. “Something really deep like that and important,” he laughed.
“It just has escalated. It’s just a really good, therapeutic way to get my thoughts out,” he said. For his writing process, he said he starts with playing music on the guitar or the piano until he finds a sound that inspires him or makes him “feel a certain way” before creating the lyrics.
His parents, Patrice and Bruce Hendricks of Chagrin Falls, could attest to his musical talents.
“He was always musical growing up,” Mrs. Hendricks said, noting the songs he would make up on road trips and the music he wrote while he was in the band Pipe Dream during and after high school.
Mr. (Bruce) Hendricks joked that his son was never good at hiding the fact that he was not doing what he was supposed to do growing up. “You could ask him to do a chore or ask him to do his homework, and within 10-15 seconds, he’d get sidetracked and you’d hear the guitar.”
Mrs. Hendricks said she and her husband didn’t realize how serious their son was about music until he entered high school.
“He has music in his head all the time,” she said. “He’s written hundreds of songs over the years.”
Spencer plans to produce more singles in the coming months and then start performing next year.
“I’ve recorded a bunch of songs, and they’re all set to go,” he said. “The next song is called ‘Newport.’ It’s like a slow, acoustic song that will make you cry, hopefully.
Spencer has considered working on an album or an extended play record, but for now, he is more focused on consistency.
“I’m just getting content out now,” he said of his current plan. “And then I’ll perform that next year and really get it going.”
