Charlene Paparizos 440-247-4363
Finalist for National Teaching Award
Chagrin Falls High School computer science teacher Carolyn Petite is a state-level finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
The PAEMST Award is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government for kindergarten to 12th grade level science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teachers. The awards are given to teachers from each of the 50 states to recognize deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach as well as the ability to motivate students to become successful in learning those subjects. Up to 108 teachers are recognized every year. The National Science Foundation administers the awards on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Mrs. Petite was notified on June 19 that she made it to the state-level of finalists and her application was forwarded to the national level for review. At the state level, a selection committee made up of mathematicians, scientists, math/science education researchers, district level personnel and classroom teachers choose three finalists from the math and science categories for state recognition and advancement to the national level.
The recipients of the Presidential Award receive a certificate signed by the President and are awarded $10,000. They are also recognized at an awards dinner in Washington, D.C. and may have the opportunity to speak with policy makers about how to improve STEM subjects.
“Mrs. Petite is extremely deserving of this honor,” said Superintendent Robert Hunt. “She is a tremendous professional that has an extended commitment and passion to inspire her students to understand the difficult concepts within computer science.”
