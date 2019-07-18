Commission looks into ordinances
During their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Chagrin Falls Planning Commission members agreed to take up a study of rules for the preservation of trees, including those on private property.
Councilwoman Angela DeBenardo, council’s representative to the village shade tree commission, suggested the review.
Village Planner Julie Lindner was asked to find examples of tree preservation ordinances adopted by other municipalities which could be used as the basis for future discussions. They may cover such items as rules for diseased trees, clear cutting and tree removal for new homes and other structures.
Although a possible tree ordinance was brought to planners by a council member, Mrs. Lindner said many of them may not have a taste for tree laws. Council President Nancy Rogoff, also a member of the planning commission, said she was not aware of a possible protest.
The planning commission recommends ordinances but only council can vote them into law.
Foundation announces new hires
The Foundation for Geauga Parks has hired two new employees.
The organization announced the hiring of Gretchen Faro as director of development and operations and Paige Orvis as associate director of marketing and operations.
The nonprofit organization, founded in 1992, raises money to fund community engagement with nature through education, preservation, conservation and appreciation of the natural character of Geauga County.
Foundation Board President Jeff Hyde said, “We are delighted to welcome Gretchen and Paige to our team. Their nonprofit experience, roots in and knowledge of Geauga County, and passion for our mission makes them the perfect pair to help advance our important work enhancing parks, engaging people with nature and providing environmental education to children of all ages.”
The foundation also noted the retirement of Cindi Boehnlein, who served as administrative assistant and bookkeeper.
McKee sworn in as township trustee
New Chagrin Falls Township Board of Trustees member Jennifer McKee was sworn into office July 10 during a regularly scheduled trustees meeting.
Ms. McKee, a township resident, was chosen by the two current trustees, Chairman John Finley and Tom Florkiewicz, during an executive session.
“I am extremely happy that Jen is our new trustee, and I believe that Tom feels the same way,” Mr. Finley said.
Ms. McKee takes over the board vacancy left by Brian Paul when he moved out of state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.