Heinen’s partners with Dole
Heinen’s Fine Foods is partnering with Dole Packaged Foods for a special promotion to give elementary school kids the chance to win a Captain Planet Foundation learning garden. The contest runs now through Sept. 30, according to the press release. One school or childcare facility in northeast Ohio and Chicago will win a schoolyard garden, cooking cart, lesson kits and strategies for summer garden maintenance. Winners will be announced in early November and the gardens will be installed in the spring of 2020. Captain Planet Foundation’s learning garden program helps kids learn about nutrition, science, social studies, math and language arts, according to the release, in addition to teaching kids where their food comes from. Schools and child care facilities can enter at https://captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/heinens/.
Chick-fil-A opens doors in Solon
The long-awaited fast-food giant Chick-fil-A opened today (Sept. 5) in Solon at one of the city’s busiest intersections, and Mayor Edward H. Kraus said traffic in the area will be monitored closely.
“For the first couple months, our traffic engineer and police department will monitor it and make sure it fits exactly what their (Chick fil-A’s) plan is,” Mayor Kraus said. That involves a 27-car line-up limit to the road from the drive-thru.
“Chick-fil-A doesn’t make an investment like this unless they are confident traffic will flow through,” Mayor Kraus said.
“Their customer service is geared toward getting people in and out quickly, which is what I like about their philosophy,” Mayor Kraus said. “The first month or two, will it be crowded? I hope so.
“My goal in every business is a lot of traffic and people patronizing the businesses,” Mayor Kraus said. “That’s why businesses succeed here.”
